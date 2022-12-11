Impact’s Chelsea Green stuns in patriotic bikini with question for fans

Wrestling star Chelsea Green poses for Ring of Honor backstage. Pic credit: @chelseaagreen/Instagram

Although Chelsea Green hails from Canada, she’s also embraced her life as a wrestling star in America, recently wowing fans with another sizzling photo share celebrating the stars and stripes.

The 31-year-old professional wrestler posted an image of herself in a stunning patriotic bikini, noting with a tag that photographer J.R. Hutter captured the look.

Green posed in the two-piece, which featured an American flag theme. One half of her top had a blue background and white stars, while the other half featured red and white stripes.

Keeping with the theme, her bikini bottoms featured an all-blue background with white stars. She topped off the look with what resembled a red cowboy hat with the letter C visible on the front and her straight locks flowing past her shoulders.

Green is the main focus of the pic, with a background that appears to include calm water and gorgeous green foliage in the distance.

She kept one hand on her thigh and the other holding part of her hat as she gazed toward the camera.

“A Canadian in America 🇨🇦🇺🇸 Am I doing it right?” Green asked fans in her IG post’s caption.

Fans react to Chelsea’s patriotic look

After sharing her gorgeous image on Instagram, Green received over 17,000 likes and 200-plus comments reacting to the look and her question.

“you look amazing,” one fan remarked, while another wrote, “Wow,” along with multiple flame emojis to sum up the sizzling look.

Another fan told Green, “You are perfect,” along with a loving emoji in admiration of her photo share.

Other commenters forgot what Green asked after seeing her bikini or gave their approval with emojis and “God Bless America” comments.

Chelsea Green shared plyometrics workout with fans

Green has been one of the stars of Impact Wrestling, teaming up with Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. She’s faced some of the promotion’s top stars, including Jordynne Grace and Mickie James.

She previously had a stint with WWE, appearing in NXT and briefly on the main roster before injuries limited her time there. The company released her in April 2021, but there have been recent rumors she may return.

She’s kept herself in fantastic shape despite suffering setbacks such as a wrist injury when she worked with WWE. She’s also shared some of the secrets of her fitness success on her YouTube channel.

Several years ago, she revealed a plyometrics workout to help fans get some cardio to burn calories and get toned.

“You can use it at the beginning of your workout if you want to do a little warmup, or you can use it for your actual workout,” Green shared.

Green’s workout features no equipment, only bodyweight reps. Among the exercises in the routine are squats, skater lunges, broad jumps, goblet squats, and tuck jumps.

The routine provides some great cardio and can help improve balance, agility, and overall fitness.

It’s no surprise that Green is being reconsidered by WWE after her release last year due to her in-ring skills and fit physique.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.