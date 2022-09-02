Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James in thigh-skimming dress for big announcement

Mickie James at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Professional wrestler Mickie James made a bold statement in a stunning blazer dress and heels for her big announcement in the ring.

The Impact Wrestling star was rocking a dark-colored thigh-skimming dress with an open blazer center that featured pockets on the sides and fringes down the sleeves.

Mickie, who had her brunette locks flowing down her Pretty Little Things blazer dress, also wore earrings with fringes hanging down, matching the fringes running along her sleeves.

She completed the look with a pair of shiny Steve Madden heels on her feet, later revealed to be a glittery silver color when she appeared in the ring for the televised wrestling program.

To show off her dazzling look before that, Mickie shared an Instagram clip that included a filter and the song Hold Me Closer by Elton John and Britney Spears playing.

The 43-year-old wrestling star, known for battles with some of the best in the business, including Trish Stratus, provides several fun poses in her IG video clip.

“Tonight on @impactwrestling I have a special announcement. If you’re going to make a statement. Do it in style. I hope you tune in. It was special. I hope we dance forever!!!” Mickie said in her caption.

Fans react to Mickie James’ IG post

The arrival of Mickie’s latest Instagram post brought all sorts of reactions from her fans. As of this writing, Mickie had over 14,000 Likes and nearly 300 comments on the IG post. Most words supported the multi-time women’s champion and her look.

“HUBBA HUBBA HUBBA!! You are simply so beautiful and just don’t age at all!!” one fan remarked on her video post.

Pic credit: @themickiejames/Instagram

Another fan commented that Mickie is “still the hottest” in wrestling all these years later into her career.

Pic credit: @themickiejames/Instagram

“You looked gorgeous on Impact tonight!” another fan said of Mickie’s attire for her appearance in the ring.

Pic credit: @themickiejames/Instagram

Mickie James made Impact Wrestling announcement

During Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the legendary Mickie got in the ring, wearing the outfit she’d shown off on her Instagram page. During an emotional speech, some fans thought the 43-year-old Mickie might announce her retirement.

That wasn’t the case, though, as she declared she’s on her “last rodeo” and announced an open challenge where she’ll have matches as part of a path towards winning the Knockouts World Championship.

Mickie vowed it would go one of two ways. Either she’ll win that championship again or go home for good in retirement.

Mickie has a professional wrestling career spanning over two decades, with time spent in TNA/Impact Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

During those years, she’s feuded, fought, or teamed up with greats such as Trish Stratus, Lita, Beth Phoenix, Madison Rayne, and Gail Kim. She’s also held multiple championships, including the WWE Women’s Championship five times and the TNA/Impact Knockouts World Championship four times.

This is her third return to Impact Wrestling, and it appears it could be the last stop on her professional wrestling journey. However, most fans expect she’ll end the journey on top as the Knockouts World Champion for the fifth time in her career.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.