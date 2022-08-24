Impact Wrestling’s Mia Yim stuns in bikini before championship match

Mia Yim poses for an Instagram selfie for fans. Pic credit: @miayimofficial/Instagram

Ahead of a huge championship opportunity, Mia Yim captivated fans with her latest image featuring a stunning bikini and a powerful pose.

The 33-year-old wrestling star stood with both hands on her hips, wearing a white bikini with cutouts on the top and bottoms revealing plenty of skin.

Mia also wore black boots, which had straps up to just below her knees, as part of the bold look while posing outdoors on what appeared to be the upper level or stairway for a residential complex.

Along with her short purple hair, she accessorized with a silver chain around her neck and a bracelet on one arm.

The Impact Wrestling star only used a clock or time emoji for her caption and a tag for the photographer Illite Fotos.

Illite Fotos is no stranger to shooting other wrestling stars. Some of them have included WWE’s Nikkita Lyons, Shotzi Blackheart, and Jakara Jackson. Yim previously worked with WWE NXT and now wrestles for Impact Wrestling.

Fans react to Mia Yim’s bikini pic

Impact Wrestling’s Mia Yim currently has a large following of over 600,000 on Instagram, bringing her lots of attention. Her latest post received interest from fans, with over 25,000 Likes and hundreds of comments reacting to the bikini look.

One fan remarked that Mia Yim was “The Wonder Woman” based on her latest photo, adding three heart emojis in admiration of the image.

“GODDESS MODE!!!!” another fan wrote in the comments, adding flame and heart-eyed emojis.

Another individual said they’d love to see a tag team match featuring Mia Yim with her husband Keith Lee against newlyweds Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara.

That match might not happen until Mia decides to leave Impact Wrestling and go over to All Elite Wrestling with the other three stars, though.

Mia Yim to compete for championship

For now, Mia Yim will focus on achievements within Impact Wrestling, including her upcoming match with an unlikely ally. During a backstage segment last week, Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace spoke about her title reign.

She was soon interrupted by Knockouts World Tag Team champions Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. A backstage argument ensued, with Grace suggesting she’d battle both Purrazzo and Green by herself in a match.

However, Mia Yim showed up and said that even though she doesn’t get along with Jordynne, she still respects her. Mia said she’d team up with Jordynne to take on Purrazzo and Green for the tag team titles.

The match, slated for Thursday, August 25, is the first Knockouts World Tag Team Title defense for Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green since winning the belts at Emergence.

Impact airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.