Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo could soon be one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling as rumors swirl about her potential move to another company.

She recently sent temperatures soaring with a simple-yet-stunning snap she shared online, as she took a camera phone selfie in a bedroom wearing undergarments.

The dark-haired beauty, known as The Virtuosa in Impact, wore only a sleek black bra with a seemingly transparent middle portion. She paired it with black panties to match, which featured slim black bands just above her hips.

For the sizzling shot, Purrazzo kept one hand in her hair and the other holding the phone to get the perfect pic. She kept one leg bent with a knee slightly raised, leaving one of her feet barely visible on the carpeted floor.

She also had a noticeable furry friend in the background, which set up a funny caption about getting judged while standing in her bra and panties.

“Acting as if Oliver isn’t laying there, judging me….,” Purrazzo wrote for her message, including a heart emoji.

Could Deonna Purrazzo leave Impact for WWE?

Impact Wrestling fans saw the arrival of Purrazzo to the company in 2020, where The Virtuosa has gone on to become quite the star. She’s won the Impact Knockouts Championship twice and held the women’s tag team championship with friend Chelsea Green.

Green just recently opted to join Impact’s rival, WWE, and made her return at their premium live event, the 2023 Royal Rumble. Many fans wonder if Purrazzo could follow suit and return to the company. Adding to the intrigue is that she married a former WWE star, Steve Maclin, who worked as the Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler.

A Wrestling Inc report citing Fightful Select’s subscription-only content on Patreon gives details about Purrazzo’s impending free agency in pro wrestling.

The report indicates that Purrazzo’s contract with Impact Wrestling was set to expire at the end of 2022. However, the contract’s terms were reportedly altered in 2021 and included an option that Impact picked up to keep Purrazzo with them for the rest of 2023.

Once her contract officially expires as of January 1, 2024, it makes her quite the free agent. Per Bleacher Report, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are likely to be interested in signing her.

Wrestling Inc’s report also indicates that Purrazzo was critical of her previous time working with WWE, which was from 2018 through 2020 and included 16 televised matches. The company eventually released her during the coronavirus pandemic.

Purrazzo also worked with Ring of Honor and briefly with AEW, appearing in an AEW Dynamite main event where she lost the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship to Mercedes Martinez.

Deonna Purrazzo worked out with Joe Dubin for a YouTube show

Staying ready to participate in matches with other talents in professional wrestling takes a lot of work, and Purrazzo continues to put that in. While she doesn’t showcase much of her workout routines on her Instagram, she previously appeared in a YouTube segment to show her exercises.

Purrazzo appeared in a video with Joe Dubin, Big Joe On The Go, and she took Joe through some of her routine from the gym. She explained to Joe that her workout typically takes between 45 minutes and an hour.

“I feel like I can really get a good sweat going. [It] may be a bit longer if I do a little more cardio at the beginning, but I try to keep it within that hour timeframe,” she shared.

Joe had Purrazzo show him a condensed version of one of her workouts, which they got in 10 minutes. However, the video was edited to four minutes.

While the video mainly included an interview-style conversation, Purrazzo performed lat pulls and pulldowns using machines, revealing some of her muscles, including a broad back and shoulders. She also showed Joe her finishing move, and he was quickly ready to tap out.

Purrazzo’s commitment to hard work and passion for wrestling continues to help her excel in Impact, where she achieved numerous championships. It’s no surprise she’s set to become a highly sought-after free agent in pro wrestling once 2024 arrives!

