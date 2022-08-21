Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green show off all-leather looks with championship belts

Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo claimed another championship to add to her resume. Pic credit: @deonnapurrazzo/Instagram

The dynamic duo of Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo grabbed plenty of attention with several recent social media posts showing fans their tight leather attire.

Green shared a few sizzling posts, with one (below) showing the Impact Wrestling stars side-by-side as they slayed in their all-leather looks.

Both women wore all-black ensembles, with Green rocking a sleeveless and strapless leather top along with slim pants and a pair of boots that rose to near-knee level.

Purrazzo donned a sleeveless leather top with shoulder straps and wore boots up to her ankles to go with some sleek leather pants.

“Matrix x Barb Wire x MIB,” Chelsea Green said in her caption, paying tribute to the three sci-fi movies featuring black outfits and futuristic vibes.

That photo racked up over 100 comments to go with 10,000-plus likes as fans showed their admiration for the pro wrestling stars.

As mentioned, it was one of several from the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. Green also shared a solo video clip showing her transition from a casual around-the-house look to her dressed-up leather outfit.

In a quick clip, she’s got her hair up and a hooded sweatshirt on with bright yellow top visible underneath. Green fixes her hair a bit before leaning forward to create a transition. Soon after, she’s on-screen striking several poses in the tight leather gear for Impact Wrestling, as seen in the photo above.

Purrazzo shared photo featuring championship belts

One thing missing from Chelsea Green’s photo and video above was the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Championship belts. However, Deonna Purrazzo provided a photo featuring herself and Green holding onto the titles they recently won.

Purrazzo kept her belt on her shoulder while Green’s was cinched around her waist as they gave powerful looks toward viewers while standing in front of flat-screen monitors for Impact Wrestling.

“Most loved people in all of @ImpactWrestling #VXT,” Purrazzo said in her caption, adding a heart emoji.

Purrazzo’s photo share was about as popular as her tag team partner’s, as it pulled in over 8,600 Likes and 100-plus comments from admiring fans.

VXT won Impact Wrestling championship recently

Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green added another championship accomplishment to their resumes by winning those Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Championships.

The duo won them during a match during Countdown To Emergence just last week, defeating champs Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. That gives Purrazzo and Green, aka VXT, their first reign as tag team champs.

They’ve held a championship in Impact Wrestling before, as each claimed the Knockouts World Championship belt at least once during their respective careers.

Green was the first to win it under the ring name Laurel Van Ness in November 2017. At that time, she defeated the dark and mysterious Rosemary in a match for an episode of Impact! in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

It wasn’t until 2020 that Deonna Purrazzo won the championship, defeating Jordynne Grace during July’s Slammiversary event.

That was Purrazzo’s first of two reigns as champion, as she lost the title to Su Yung at October’s Bound for Glory before winning it again at November’s Turning Point event.

Purrazzo’s two championship reigns gave her a combined reign of 441 days, the second-most among Impact Wrestling stars. Only the legendary Gail Kim ranks ahead of her.

That said, Purrazzo and Green’s main focus now is holding onto those tag team titles as long as they can as VXT.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.