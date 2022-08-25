Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green wows in peekaboo bodysuit with sparkly bra

Knockouts Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green backstage for Impact Wrestling. Pic credit: @chelseagreen/Instagram

Ahead of her upcoming championship defense, Chelsea Green was stunning her hundreds of thousands of followers with her sizzling look, featuring a unique peekaboo bodysuit.

The Impact Wrestling star shared a photo on her official Instagram, modeling the dazzling one-piece item featuring sleeves and strategic cutouts, including one that almost resembled a heart.

Those cutouts revealed Green’s sculpted body, including her obliques and legs, along with a sparkly bra.

In a simplistic-but-stunning pose, Green had one hand atop her head and the other clutching the lower midsection piece of her bodysuit.

“The usual suspect,” Green said in her caption, with the former Knockouts Champion shooting a serious stare at viewers.

The image was popular, picking up over 14,000 Likes and 100-plus comments in several days.

Green has shown off the look above before, including a shot she shared featuring a different pose in mid-May.

“Mind your business…but first, Like this photo,” she suggested to fans in a caption for the sizzling image (below), which also included her wearing black knee-high boots.

Fans react to Chelsea’s stunning bodysuit look

As of this writing, Chelsea Green received much feedback on her black bodysuit and sparkly bra, with followers, friends, and fans leaving comments.

One fan remarked that Green looked “lovely and stunning” in her unique attire.

“This is stunning and im in love with your outfit,” another fan commented on the Instagram post.

“Wait why have you never posted this before?! WOW WOW 😍” wrote WWE’s McKenzie Mitchell, who seemed in awe of the look.

Green’s got ties to WWE, including a brief role as a therapist for Daniel Bryan during a 2014 storyline involving Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon. According to Wrestling Inc, Green also competed in the WWE talent scouting competition Tough Enough in 2015, finishing fourth amongst contestants.

Despite not winning the show, WWE still signed Green in 2018 after she participated in tryouts. However, she suffered a broken wrist in 2019 during her first TV match for NXT. She ultimately healed and appeared on WWE’s Raw (below) and later on SmackDown.

In 2020, she made her SmackDown debut as part of a Fatal Four-Way qualifying match, per ProWrestling.net’s report. However, Green broke her wrist again in a match that Liv Morgan ended up winning.

The injury and rehab eventually led to Green being inactive with WWE for months and getting released from the company in April 2021.

However, WWE’s loss has been Impact Wrestling’s gain. The 31-year-old wrestling star has achieved star status and several championships within the Knockouts division.

Chelsea Green to appear in championship match

On Thursday night, Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green will get back in the ring along with her tag team partner, Deonna Purrazzo. The duo will defend their Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against challengers Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace on Thursday’s Impact! on AXS TV.

The latter tag team formed after Green and Purrazzo, aka VXT, confronted Jordynne backstage. Mia Yim arrived to show her support for the Knockouts Champion, suggesting she’d team up with her to take on the champs.

Green and Purrazzo won the titles just a few weeks ago by defeating Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at Emergence, so it’d be surprising to see them drop them this fast.

According to Impact Wrestling’s report, the champs will have some tough opposition in their first title defense, although Yim and Grace battled each other in the ring a few weeks ago.

Impact! airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.