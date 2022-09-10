Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green shows off icy ring gear

Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green showed off stunning ring gear as she channeled an ice queen. Pic credit: @chelseaagreen/Instagram

Professional wrestler Chelsea Green recently displayed an icy cold look with her unique ring gear but still managed to sizzle and achieve a winning performance during Impact Wrestling.

The 31-year-old was in action this past Thursday for a high-profile match as part of Impact’s weekly televised show, with her VXT tag team partner also present.

For Chelsea’s latest gear, she stunned in a skimpy top and matching trunks with strategic cutouts on one side. Both items featured a gorgeous frosty blue-and-white design and a sparkling white cap to create her ice queen look.

She wore an armband on just one arm, which matched her top and trunks. Chelsea’s ring boots were slick silver with white laces, with knee supports that matched her trunks, top, and armband.

The Impact Wrestling star had her hair flowing down and even gave an ice-cold look at viewers in one photo she shared on her Instagram page.

“She’s as cold as ice,” Chelsea wrote in her caption, a throwback to the 1977 Foreigner song Cold as Ice.

“Another photo because this hat is everything,” Chelsea said in the caption for another IG post she shared, showing more of her attire.

The post had three photos side-by-side-by-side and gave fans a closer look at the unique cap, which featured her initials “CG” on the front. The hat mainly featured an icy white design and creative snowflake-like piece, with some light blue added for the frosty look.

Fans react to Chelsea’s icy ring gear

With Chelsea showing off her icy cold ring gear from Impact Wrestling, it prompted many fans to share their reactions. As of this writing, her post had tallied over 6,600 Likes and 90 comments from fans, mainly giving positive feedback.

“The gear is so pretty,” wrote one fan in admiration of the unique look.

“This gear may look like ice but it is straight up 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another fan commented about Chelsea’s attire from Impact Wrestling.

Another fan praised @clothedbyalliep for “smashing it out of the park again” with Chelsea’s ring gear.

Chelsea featured in Impact Wrestling match

This past week’s episode of Impact! on AXS TV had one-half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions in action, with the ice queen Chelsea battling Taya Valkyrie in the ring.

Both women had their tag partners there for support and roaming the ringside area. While Chelsea had Deonna Purrazzo, Taya had Rosemary and Jessicka with her.

The ringside women eventually got involved as Deonna grabbed Taya’s foot under the rope to prevent a move. Moments later, Rosemary rushed over to knock down Deonna onto the floor to prevent any further interference.

According to Impact Wrestling’s report, the distraction outside the ring cost Taya, though, as she failed to get the winning pinfall. Soon after, Jessicka got on the ring apron to argue with the ref over the chaotic events.

With the ref distracted, Chelsea raked Taya in the eye with a thumb and shoved her into Jessicka. From there, Chelsea connected with her finisher, Unprettier, and grabbed the big win.

This Impact feud is probably far from over, although it may have also created the potential for some issues between Taya, Rosemary, and Jessicka as they move forward. For now, Chelsea is victorious and did so in an ice-cold fashion.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.