Chelsea Green appears during a WWE backstage interview. Pic credit: WWE

With Halloween recently over, Thanksgiving is coming, meaning Christmas and other seasonal holidays are quickly approaching.

Based on her recent share, Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green is a fan of the holiday season and shared her joy with her followers.

On Thursday, Chelsea took to her official Instagram, sharing a photo of herself lounging in a comfortable chair wearing a festive red and white Santa hat.

She wore little else along with the hat, as her image reveals Chelsea in a pair of skimpy red panties and what looks to be a red velvet crop top showing her shoulders and arms.

Chelsea posed with her eyes closed and smiling with one hand behind her head as she rested her feet on the chair’s arm.

Keeping the visual festive, she had a gorgeous wreath on the floor in front of the chair featuring red bows, pinecones, and sparkly ornaments. Sitting next to Chelsea was a Rudolph statue depicting the famous holiday reindeer.

“Tis the season… whether you like it or not,” she wrote in her Instagram post’s caption, including emojis for Santa Claus and a Christmas tree.

Along with the stunning photo of herself, Chelsea also shared a meme about “October 31 vs. November 1” featuring Hocus Pocus and The Grinch.

She also showed an image of one of singer Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday looks from back in the day, likely to remind many of her famous song All I Want for Christmas is You.

Fans react to Chelsea Green’s Instagram post

With each photo and video Chelsea Green shares on Instagram, her hundreds of thousands of followers tend to react. Fans seemed to appreciate Chelsea’s latest post, with over 40,000 likes and 200-plus comments as of this writing. Among the individuals giving a reaction was WWE star, Maxxine Dupri.

“Thank you for this gift,” Maxxine wrote, prompting Chelsea to joke back that Maxxine was up early scrolling Instagram.

Pic credit: @chelseaagreen/Instagram

A fan remarked that Chelsea looked “fantastic” and wished the Impact Wrestling star “Happy Holidays.”

Chelsea Green shared an at-home workout

With Chelsea Green working with various wrestling promotions over the years, she always has herself in fantastic shape for the ring. Several years ago, she shared an at-home legs workout on her YouTube channel with fans.

She mentioned it was an excellent way to get an effective legs workout at home during the coronavirus pandemic. All her workout required was a mat, towel, bench or chair, some type of weights, and water for hydration.

In the video, Chelsea gives fans alternate ways to perform each exercise, allowing beginners to go without weights. Her routine featured a five-minute warmup consisting of jumping jacks and stretching before Chelsea started doing sets of reverse lunges, squats, forward lunges, Bulgarian lunges, and hip thrusts.

Check out the quick routine below to see how Chelsea keeps in shape at home when she cannot get to a gym.

Her devotion to fitness is apparent as Chelsea graced the cover of the Canadian Edition of Fitness Gurls magazine last year. She’s continued to maintain her excellent health and fit physique, allowing her to entertain fans in matches for wrestling promotions, including AWA, Impact Wrestling, and WWE.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.