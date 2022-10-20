Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green rocks skimpy outfit for Halloween fun

Professional wrestler Chelsea Green in an Instagram selfie from July 2021. Pic credit: @chelseaagreen/Instagram

Chelsea Green is in the Halloween spirit as she recently shared a stunning photo of herself paying tribute to a popular film for the spooky season.

The 31-year-old Impact Wrestling star donned a witch-themed outfit featuring a black hat, black tube top, and skimpy black panties with straps resting above her hips.

Completing her sizzling look were her knee-high black boots, only partially visible in her image, and a fuzzy orange pumpkin that she held in her hand.

Chelsea kept her long hair flowing down her front along the sides of her top and posed with a captivating gaze toward anyone viewing her image.

“Oh look, another glorious morning… It makes me SICK!” she wrote in her caption, quoting the well-known movie Hocus Pocus.

She also gave credit to photographer J.R. Hutter, with whom several other wrestling stars have worked for photo shoots.

Among the individuals who’ve worked with Hutter to generate stunning visuals are WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux, Gigi Dolin, and Maxxine Dupri. Of those individuals, Gigi recently unveiled several scary good Halloween-themed photos of herself in various skimpy outfits.

Fans react to Chelsea’s ‘glorious morning’ pic

Chelsea paying tribute to Halloween and Hocus Pocus with her latest post generated much interest from her fans and followers. As of this report, she’d racked up over 17,000 Likes and nearly 200 comments reacting to the look.

“You have slayed my timeline again,” one fan wrote in the comments after Chelsea’s post arrived on Instagram.

Another fan said Chelsea looked “Absolutely flawless” in her Halloween-themed photo.

“Wow…Mr. Cardona is a lucky man,” one fan proclaimed, including wow and flame emojis with the comment.

Mr. Cardona is Chelsea’s husband, Matt Cardona, who previously worked with WWE as Zack Ryder. After a stint with All Elite Wrestling, Cardona joined Impact Wrestling, the same company as his wife, where they’ve recently worked.

Chelsea Green could return to WWE

Like her husband, Chelsea Green previously worked with WWE for several years before moving on to Ring of Honor and eventually returning to Impact Wrestling.

While recently with Impact, she aligned herself with Deonna Purrazzo to form the tag team VXT. The duo captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship this past August. However, they dropped the belts to The Death Dollz at Bound for Glory earlier this month.

Along with that, Chelsea was an Impact Knockouts Champion during her initial run with TNA Impact Wrestling. The Canadian pro wrestling star began her career with the company in 2016 and continued until 2018. She originally wrestled as Laurel Van Ness.

She won the then-vacant women’s title in a match against Rosemary at an Impact show in November 2017 and had a championship reign that lasted 65 days.

A Wrestling Headlines report indicated that WWE officials have “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea back for the main roster. The website also mentioned that it was reported this past August that Chelsea was working in Impact Wrestling without a contract.

In addition to Ring of Honor and Impact, Chelsea has also recently worked with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Chelsea originally signed with WWE in 2018 as part of the NXT brand. She was eventually called up to SmackDown in November 2020 but suffered an unfortunate wrist injury. Budget cuts resulted in her being released by the company in April 2021.

As of this report, it’s unknown if and when her WWE return will happen or what sort of role or character gimmick she might have.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.