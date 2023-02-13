Professional wrestler Jordynne Grace has shown herself to be a dominant champion during her time with Impact Wrestling, thanks to her continued hard work in the gym.

The 26-year-old is a two-time Impact Knockouts Champion, having most recently lost the title to Mickie James this past January at Hard to Kill in a Title vs. Career match.

Despite the loss, Grace is not done with competing, whether it’s in the ring or Impact Wrestling, and she’s shown fans her incredible physique as she preps to achieve her next goals.

Taking to Instagram, Grace recently unveiled a stunning shot of her physique as she struck a pose in front of gym equipment.

She wore a green bikini top with blue and white striped bottoms, revealing her muscular frame. That included her boulder-like arms and shoulders, a broad chest, and chiseled abs.

“Getting through today was a challenge. Looking forward to going to sleep and being better tomorrow,” Grace wrote in her caption.

Jordynne Grace looks stunning in her physique reveal pics

Several days before uploading the Instagram post above, Grace shared several other images with her 297,000 fans and followers on Instagram.

Both photos were taken in the same setting, with Grace keeping her at least one arm bent and hands behind her head as she smiled for the shots. The pics also revealed her muscular legs, which weren’t showing quite as much in the above image.

“One more round of cardio for the day. Ask me anything!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The Impact Wrestling star has come a long way with her bodybuilding progress, as she’s previously shared a comparison photo of her previous physique next to her more recent one.

Jordynne Grace revealed her strict diet for her latest phase of workouts

Getting the incredible physique that Grace revealed in her latest photos takes more than just work at the gym. For Grace, there’s also the component of eating right and taking supplements to help her progress.

“This keeps getting requested – so here’s exactly what I eat during the day. It’s been the exact same thing every day for almost 8 weeks! This is not nutritional advice – just currently what *I* am eating,” she shared.

As seen in a screenshot below, Grace eats six meals a day which consists of a lot of the same foods repeatedly for her strict diet.

That includes 3 oz of chicken regularly, zucchini, and rice. Additionally, she has eggs, eating a whole egg in the morning for her first meal and an egg white along with some almond butter for her fifth meal.

According to her caption, her total caloric intake daily is 1,030 calories. She’s also using CLA/digestive enzymes with most of her meals.

Pic credit: @jordynnegrace/Instagram

The above would be tough for most people to continually eat for their daily diet. However, Grace has shown that she has the discipline and dedication necessary to build her incredible physique.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.