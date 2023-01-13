Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace is preparing for a colossal event in Georgia. Pic credit: @jordynnegrace/Instagram

Professional wrestling star Jordynne Grace has positioned herself at the top of the mountain when it comes to Impact Wrestling’s Knockout stars.

The Knockouts World Champion will again step into the spotlight to battle one of the all-time best in the business at an upcoming event set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of their matchup, Grace shared a photo with fans and followers in which she wore a leopard-print crop top, revealing her massive arms and legs, as well as rock-hard abs.

She paired the top with dark brown panties as she posed for a bedroom mirror selfie, with her adorable dog resting on the bed in the background.

“Hard to Kill – Atlanta GA – Center Stage. Career vs Title. Sold out. Tomorrow night. I’m ready,” Grace wrote in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That prompted many likes and comments from fans about her incredible physique or the upcoming match with her title on the line.

Jordynne Grace to battle Mickie James at Hard to Kill

After weeks of buildup, Mickie James will compete for the Impact Knockouts World Championship at Hard to Kill. James vowed months ago that she’d fight the best competition in Impact, and if she lost a match along the way, she’d officially retire.

However, she’s managed to outlast and defeat the best there were, leading to a final showdown: a championship match against Grace.

Grace is a two-time champion, with her current reign at 205 days and counting. She won the belt for a second time in a Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary last June, which also included Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, and Chelsea Green.

Meanwhile, James is seeking her fifth championship reign, having won the Knockouts World Championship her fourth time at Bound for Glory 2021.

Last month, Mickie won a hard-fought match against Purrazzo on the way to battling Grace. Following Mickie’s win, Grace came out to confront her challenger.

“Mickie, I know that you wanted to work your way back to the top, and I don’t think anybody here in this building can dispute that you’ve done exactly that. You’ve taken care of your business. I’ve taken care of mine, so I think it’s finally time,” Grace said before suggesting they’d meet for the first time ever for her championship at Hard to Kill.

Mickie agreed, and the two shook hands, but Grace then pulled Mickie closer to her for a face-to-face staredown, setting the stage for their match.

Jordynne Grace revealed health secrets

Based on her bodybuilding physique, it’s no surprise that Grace is an avid fitness enthusiast dedicated to her health who spends plenty of time at the gym.

However, she revealed in a recent Instagram post that she implemented some crucial changes to get a more toned-down and sculpted look than her previous days.

Sharing a before-and-after photo on Instagram, Grace indicated one thing she did was “stopped eating everything in sight” and used a meal plan. She also said she cut back on how often she’d go out to eat, reducing it to once a month rather than once or twice daily.

Additionally, Grace said she started doing cardio, including purchasing a Stairmaster for use at home. She said that she increased how often she was doing cardio to six or seven times a week rather than “once every few months.”

“I don’t LOVE it… but this is my job! So I’m trying to be good at it,” Grace said in her IG post caption.

Based on two championship reigns and her impressive physique, Grace has shown she’s good at what she does. However, she’s always striving to improve in the gym or the ring, showing a true dedication to her craft.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV. Impact’s Hard to Kill streams on pay-per-view on Friday, January 13 at 8/7c.