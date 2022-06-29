Imani Lewis ‘still glowin’ in black and white skintight spandex

Imani Lewis stunned fans in skintight spandex. Pic credit: Netflix

First Kill star Imani Lewis rarely posts on Instagram, but when she does, the photos are a staunch reminder of the actress’s glowing beauty.

Her character Calliope immediately stole the heart and mind of her enemy and lover, Juliette. As the show progresses, viewers watch a lot of back and forth between the two girls onscreen. However, Juliette’s actress Sarah Catherine Hook seems to have nothing but love for her vampire-hunting costar.

Now, Imani is stealing the hearts of fans and costars alike with her latest social media post. The post features a few photos of Imani wearing a tight body suit and looking great in the black and white pictures.

Imani Lewis poses in skintight bodysuit

Imani let the photos speak for themselves as she only left a caption of three sword emojis. Tagged in the first pictures is photographer Andrew Fennell, who is responsible for the amazing shots.

The first picture shows Imani crouched down. The profile angle shows the bodysuit covering her entire body as her hair is back into a high ponytail. The outfit is finished with a pair of platform shoes.

A swipe right shows fans a picture with a similar pose, except she’s sitting straighter and no longer facing the camera.

The last photo shows a full body shot of the outfit as Imani stands with one arm over her chest and the other hand on her hip. Putting one leg out for a classic model’s pose, she proved that she could definitely hit the runway as a model and not just an actress.

Her First Kill castmates agreed as actor Dominic Goodman, who plays her onscreen bother Apollo, wrote, “Pictures in black and white and she’s still glowin,” with a heart and fire emoji.

First Kill castmate says Imani Lewis is ‘still glowin’

Dominic wasn’t the only First Kill star to note how amazing the pictures look.

Some top comments include one from Gracie Dzienny (Elinor Fairmont), who wrote, “Stunning [heart eyes emoji],” and Elizabeth Mitchell (Margot Fairmont), who commented, “[three fire emojis] come on. You’re amazing.”

Pic credit: @mochabands/Instagram

It’s apparent that Sarah Catherine Hook supports Imani offscreen as well, as the actress wrote, “Someone find this woman a runway QUICK.”

While fans are still waiting to hear word from Netflix on whether or not there will be a second season of First Kill, the cast members are still rallying together and enjoying the work that they created on the show and supporting each other in every endeavor.

First Kill is now streaming on Netflix.