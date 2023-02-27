Iggy Azalea certainly isn’t shy about soaking up the spotlight, and in her latest share, the blonde beauty demonstrated just that.

The 32-year-old rapper took her photo shoot outside, where she was captured posing along the beautiful, bright-green palm leaves.

The vibrant greenery surrounded Iggy as she stood confidently in her brown bikini.

The Australian beauty looked incredibly fierce as she showcased her hourglass figure, encapsulating the utmost perfect imagery all within one photograph.

Iggy was kind enough to upload the stellar shot onto her Instagram page, sharing it with her 17 million followers.

As expected, the rapper’s fans immediately gravitated toward this heavenly post, as it received over 362,000 likes.

Iggy Azalea is glowing in her brown bikini

As Iggy elegantly modeled for the shot, she donned a gorgeous brown string bikini. The bikini itself looked to have a variety of differently shaded brown hues that resembled a tie-dyed look.

The top was a classic spaghetti strap with a flashy gold clasp in the middle. The cheeky, high-waisted bottoms also included the same gold clasps; however, they were situated on each side of her hips.

The Fancy rapper had her long blonde locks styled in pretty waves that naturally trickled down one side of her body.

For her beauty essentials, Iggy rocked a full face of makeup that perfectly complemented her surroundings.

The blonde beauty wore light touches of eyeshadow and mascara, blush, and bronzer. Iggy added a glossy nude lip to complete this tropical scene and sported a fresh set of pink, pointy nails.

As expected, Iggy looked phenomenal as she effortlessly glistened and glowed in her tropical paradise.

Iggy Azalea teamed up with Firmenich Fine to launch an exclusive fragrance

In another Instagram share, Iggy excitedly announced that she’d be releasing a new fragrance with the help of Firmenich Fine.

In the caption of the post, she expressed, “My first fragrance launches today!!! It’s been over a year of developing this scent and also the biggest challenge because I did a lot of the work remotely with Covid 🥲 but we made it through and I’m so proud!”

She went on to say, “My first scent is a unisex fragrance that I developed with @firmenichfine and when I tell you I was on the FLOOR gagged that they agreed to work with me I’m not lying! ON. THE. FLOOOR!”

As she announced the incredible news, Iggy was captured from the shoulders up as she posed in a deep, red-tinted room.

The rapper stared directly at the camera as she effortlessly rocked a full face of makeup while she glowed in a beautiful sea of vibrant red hues.

The rest of the post read, “Every scent I’ve ever fallen in love with comes from their perfumers, ALL the greats! So to now have my own baby company and be able to collaborate with them is something I’m so beyond proud to have done I still can’t believe it! Only the best quality for you guys! I always fight for that! All the information about the notes of the fragrance etc is on the website too! Check it out in my bio!”

Fans can learn more about Iggy’s fragrance by heading to both her Instagram page along with Firmenich Fines’ page as well.