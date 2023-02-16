Iggy Azalea looked like an absolute queen as she dolled up for another epic night in New York City.

The Australian rapper was captured leaving her hotel room as she made her way to the famous Tory Burch Fashion Show.

With exceptional taste in fashion, it made plenty of sense why Iggy attended the NYC event.

As expected, the 32-year-old was styled in the most exquisite wardrobe essentials as she certainly stole the show with her outfit alone.

Iggy was spotted wearing a beautiful black dress that featured an array of intricate design work.

Leave it to Iggy to provide her audience with some of her jaw-dropping outfits and another iconic look.

Iggy Azalea is beautiful in her curvy black dress

In the shot, the rapper was spotted walking along the New York City streets as she made her way toward the fashion show.

Iggy sported a jet-black pencil dress that perfectly highlighted her curvy figure. The masterfully crafted piece featured an array of cut-out detailing at the top, while the bottom of the dress featured a high slit on the right side of her body.

The dress was the perfect look for the event as she coordinated the one-of-a-kind piece with a pair of black, slouch-styled boots. The leather boots coincided wonderfully with the rest of the fit, providing her with some more height for the night.

She accessorized with a small black, glitzy handbag she carried over her shoulder. She also added a pair of black-tinted sunglasses that were partially covering her eyes.

Her hair for the night was perfectly parted down the middle while her blonde locks were styled in voluminous curls that naturally flowed down her back.

To complete the look, Iggy went with a full face of neutral-toned makeup that was incredibly complementary to the rest of the fit.

Iggy Azalea is stunning in all-black as she makes her way to the Tory Burch Fashion Show in New York City. Pic credit: @BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Iggy Azalea teamed up with Harpers Bazaar Vietnam

In a recent Instagram post, Iggy happily announced that she would be the new face featured on the cover of Harpers Bazaar Vietnam as the magazine celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The rapper was kind enough to share the shots with her followers, as she looked phenomenal in every single one.

However, the cover shot featured Iggy channeling her inner Jessica Rabbit as she perfectly reflected the Who Framed Roger Rabbit character.

She was styled in a red low-cut, velvet dress that featured an incredibly high slit up her one leg.

She coordinated the dress with a pair of matching red opera gloves that also had a velvety texture.

As expected, Iggy’s hair matched the rest of the vibrant red fit as her long, voluminous locks trickled down the front of the ensemble.

For her makeup, Iggy went with black and purple smokey eyeshadow, along with the perfect touches of blush and bronzer, and lastly, a deep red glossy lip shade.

The rapper certainly nailed this look as she executed this electrifying fit with absolute ease and elegance.

The second slide featured Iggy wearing a sheer black dress and a pair of shiny leather heels. She was photographed before a red backdrop while she sported the same voluminous red hair.

In the other slides, the Australian beauty was captured from the shoulders up as she further sported a zebra-printed jacket. The jacket featured a soft, fuzzy texture and complemented her glowing complexion. She coordinated the animal-printed piece with pair of gold earrings and some white and red shiny nails.

No matter the shot, Iggy looked heavenly featured on Harpers Bazaar’s special 10th-anniversary cover.

The caption read, “So proud to be a cover girl this month for Harpers Bazaar Vietnam serving up some Jessica rabbit realness @bazaarvietnam HAPPY 10th birthday!!! 🖤.”