The beautiful and extremely talented Iggy Azalea certainly didn’t shy away from showcasing her hourglass figure as she sprawled out along her private boat.

The 32-year-old rapper was photographed soaking up the sun as she lounged along the deck of her spacious boat.

Iggy tagged her location in the Exuma Islands where she was surrounded by the scenic views of the beautiful blue ocean.

The blonde beauty rested her hand along her head as she closed her eyes while sporting a shimmery string bikini.

It was apparent that Iggy left all her worries aside as she enjoyed the serene and peaceful moment along the islands.

The rapper shared the picturesque shot with her 17 million followers as they got to enjoy the heavenly moments from a distance.

Iggy Azalea is stunning in her bikini for a sunny boat cruise

In her most recent Instagram share, Iggy posed along her gray lounge chair as she sported a matching bikini set.

The lovely set included a shimmery brown top and a pair of classic, cheeky bikini bottoms. Both pieces looked phenomenal on the star as they accentuated her beautiful curves and tiny waist.

The rapper’s hair was left down for her epic cruise, and she further styled it in voluminous curls that flowed alongside her body.

Iggy also rocked a fresh set of shiny nails along with a fresh coat of white paint on her toenails.

Overall, Iggy looked like an absolute goddess as she glistened along her boat in the Bahamas.

Fans showed their love for the rapper’s sunny shot as it received over 140,000 likes.

Iggy Azalea launches Totally Plastic makeup line

In another Instagram post, Iggy announced that she had teamed up with BH Cosmetics to launch her brand-new makeup line called Totally Plastic.

Totally Plastic is an exclusive and very limited collection that features a variety of high-quality eyeshadow palettes.

All of the palettes incorporate different themes that feature a handful of long-lasting, shimmery colors.

For this particular post, Iggy shared some BTS footage of the packaging process as they got ready to ship out thousands of stunning palettes to her beloved fans.

Fans certainly appreciated the rapper’s new makeup line as the video received 83,600 double clicks and over 400 expressive fans in the comment section.

She captioned the post, “Boss things! 💕 Who’s buying the totally plastic collection online? who’s gonna check it out at ulta in person? I’m gonna go see it in the store cause I’m so happy and excited my idea is now reality… but it still feels like a dream so going to see it will be my “pinch me” moment 😊 @bhcosmetics.”