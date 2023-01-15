Rapper Iggy Azalea arrives at the Swisher Sweets Awards Cardi B With The 2019 ‘Spark Award’ held in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Ahead of her next album release, rapper Iggy Azalea is showing some stunning looks online, including a recent snap featuring an incredible view.

The Australian hip-hop artist is working on Hotter Than Hell, the next part of her music catalog. As she does, she has appeared in captivating social media content.

That included a bikini photo captured in Miami, Florida, with Azalea rocking a tiny two-piece on her toned body in a gorgeous shade of grey. With the bikini, her defined abs were also visible.

She stood with her curly blonde hair flowing to her shoulders and rested her tattooed arm against a balcony rail. In the background was a beautiful vision of the city skyline, presumably at night or possibly in the early morning hours.

“I heard you were lookin for me…,” a caption said on the Instagram post from @thenewclassic.

The latest content featuring Azalea was popular with many fans on IG, as it had grabbed over 277,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments as of this writing.

Iggy Azalea is prepping a multimedia project

In August 2021, Azalea released her third studio album, The End of an Era. She also announced she would take a break from music, which lasted into last year.

As of August 2022, Azalea revealed she was returning to music. According to People, her next project will be an online-exclusive multimedia project Hotter Than Hell.

“I’ve been working on Hotter Than Hell for over six months already, and I’m full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer,” Azalea said in a statement, per People.

The project will feature a collection of photography, poetry, and video, along with her fourth studio album. Her previous release, End of an Era, featured 14 songs on the standard edition and three bonus tracks for the deluxe edition, including Sip It with Tyga.

Azalea’s released numerous songs, including hits like Black Widow with Rita Ora and Fancy with Charli XCX. Her 2014 debut album, The New Classic, topped the Billboard Rap Chart in the United States and is certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Iggy Azalea is committed to workout and diet

So how does Azalea continue looking incredible while wearing various outfits, including bikinis? A source revealed some of her fitness and diet secrets to Hollywood Life in 2018.

“Iggy also follows a strict workout regimen which includes hitting the gym several days a week. She loves cardio to keep her waist slim, and lunges and squats to keep a bangin’ booty,” the source told HL.

Regarding her diet, Azalea generally keeps to a strict eating pattern but still opts to enjoy some indulgences.

“Iggy has been very committed to fitness and healthy eating, but she still has cheat days and allows herself to indulge once in a while. She isn’t too hard on herself and knows that splurging once in a while keeps her motivated in the long run,” the source said.

Based on the recent bikini shot from Miami, Florida, Azalea’s commitment has stayed intact through 2022 and into the new year as she prepares for a new album release and possibly more performances.