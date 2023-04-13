Iggy Azalea is back, and this time she indulged in a peaceful moment as she cozied right up with a good book alongside her beloved kitty cat.

The 32-year-old rapper was spotted in her 70s-themed room as she posed along her spacious bed.

Her bed, along with all of her other furniture and decor, had an orange hue, making the room glow.

Behind the Australian beauty sat a pretty wall of mirrors that rested right along the head of her bed.

More so, Iggy stared directly at the camera while she held her pink and white book in her hand, seemingly completely in her element.

Luckily for fans, the Fancy rapper posted this gorgeous shot on her Instagram account, sharing it with her 17.3 million followers.

Iggy Azalea is glowing for an intimate book-reading session along her bed

Iggy can effortlessly captivate her audience with just a simple bedroom post. However, this time, the rapper added another element of surprise.

Iggy sat on her bed as she sprawled out with nothing but her white, fluffy slippers on.

The blonde beauty looked stunning as her skin effortlessly glistened along the orange-hued bed while the colors complemented her complexion perfectly.

For her hair, Iggy styled her locks in their usual hairdo, leaving them pin-straight and placing them behind her back.

She rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup while her adorable Bengal cat happily walked around near her fuzzy slippers.

Overall, Iggy looked beautiful in her most relaxed state as she enjoyed a good book in the comfort of her own home.

The post was simply captioned, “Meow…📸: @midjordan.”

Iggy Azalea teamed up with BH Cosmetics to launch her exclusive beauty line

When Iggy isn’t caught up with a good book, she involves herself in other creative endeavors.

In another Instagram post, the rapper announced that she had teamed up with the famous makeup company BH Cosmetics to launch her new Totally Plastic makeup line.

Totally Plastic is an exclusive and very limited collection that features a variety of luxurious and relatively high-quality eyeshadow palettes.

All of the masterfully crafted palettes incorporate a unique theme that features a handful of shimmery, vibrant colors.

More so, the palettes were exclusively launched at Ulta Beauty in stores and online.

However, for this particular post, Iggy was captured from the shoulders up as she rocked one of the bright pink shades from her new palette.

She coordinated the shimmery pink eyeshadow with a fun, multicolored hoodie, and pink-dyed hair.

Iggy looked effortlessly gorgeous as she happily promoted her new, limited-edition eyeshadow palettes.

The post was captioned, “Totally 00s pink palette… will be in Ulta stores tomorrow!”

To keep up to date with more of Iggy’s latest and greatest endeavors, fans should simply follow her on Instagram.