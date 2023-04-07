Iggy Azalea is back again, and this time, she brought her fans along with her as she was captured posing in the mirror.

The Australian rapper certainly made her presence known as she elegantly modeled along her furry white rug in her lofty, modern-styled space.

As she did so, Iggy looked more gorgeous than ever as she sported a lovely bright blue intimate set.

As the video continued, the 32-year-old made sure to get various angles while surprisingly never breaking her concentration as she modeled in the set.

Iggy even had a little music playing in the background as she listened to some Drake to further set the mood right.

Luckily, the rapper’s fans got to see the video firsthand as she quickly posted the short clip onto her Instagram feed.

Iggy Azalea is beautiful in her blue intimates

In the captivating video, Iggy decided to style in a matching blue intimate set. The lovely set included a low-cut bralette along with a pair of cheeky, high-waisted undies.

Both pieces looked incredible on the Fancy rapper as they complemented her complexion while highlighting her curvy yet toned physique.

For this cutesy mirror show-off, Iggy rocked an adorable bun that was perfectly placed behind her head while she styled in her usual shimmery makeup.

She simply captioned the post, “And that’s the thing about it 🤷‍♀️.”

Iggy Azalea teamed up with Harpers Bazaar to be featured on the cover of their magazine

When Iggy isn’t enjoying a little modeling extravaganza in the mirror, she’s instead striking a pose elsewhere.

In another IG post, the Aussie happily announced that she would be the new face featured on the cover of Harpers Bazaar Vietnam. This specific issue was even more special given the fact Harper’s Bazaar was celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Harper’s Bazaar is known for its exclusive coverage of celebrity fashion, beauty, skincare, culture, and much more.

However, Iggy showcased her exemplary modeling skills for this special issue as she successfully conquered her portrayal of Jessica Rabbit.

The rapper donned a red, velvety dress to fully embody Jessica Rabbit. The masterfully crafted piece also included a mostly open back and a high slit up one of her legs.

As expected, Iggy’s hair matched the rest of the vibrant red fit as her long and voluminous curls trickled down the front of the ensemble.

For her makeup, the rapper went with black and purple smokey eyeshadow, the perfect touches of blush and bronzer, and a deep red lip shade.

Without a doubt, Iggy certainly nailed this look as she executed this electrifying fit with absolute ease and elegance.

More so, in the second slide, the Australian beauty was captured wearing a sheer black dress and a pair of shiny leather heels. She was photographed along a red backdrop while she rocked the same voluminous red hair.

In the other slides, Iggy was captured from the shoulders up as she further sported a zebra-printed jacket. The jacket featured a soft, fuzzy texture and complemented her glowing complexion.

Iggy looked phenomenal as she was happily featured on Harpers Bazaar’s special 10th-anniversary cover.

The post was captioned, “So proud to be a cover girl this month for Harpers Bazaar Vietnam serving up some Jessica rabbit realness @bazaarvietnam HAPPY 10th birthday!!! 🖤.”

Interested fans can now head to Harper Bazaar’s website to read the full interview along with browsing through the rest of the stellar pictures.