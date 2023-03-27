Iggy Azalea is certainly a one-of-a-kind mastermind when it comes to both her career as a performer and her overall lifestyle.

The Australian rapper not only has a magnetic presence on the stage, but she also demonstrates that off the stage as well.

In her latest share, Iggy proved just that.

The 32-year-old beauty took a break from her recordings and other endeavors as she instead took some time to share a stunning view on her Instagram account.

Iggy was photographed from a bird’s eye view while she posed in her spacious, modern-styled room.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Iggy elegantly modeled along the edge of her bed and on the cream-colored furniture that was placed in front of it.

Iggy Azalea looks pretty in pink

As expected, the Fancy singer looked completely in her element as she donned a beautiful pink ensemble.

The color selection was perfectly picked as it effortlessly popped along the neutral-toned furniture.

For this intimate moment, Iggy decided to go with a pink, short-sleeved crop top. The top featured a lovely red trim along the collar and sleeves, while a cherry-heart logo was present in the middle of the top.

She coordinated the pretty pink top with a pair of sheer undies. The color of the undies perfectly matched the top and even featured two fuzzy pink balls that sat on each side of her hips.

The rapper had her blonde locks slicked back for this occasion as she further threw them into a ponytail that further trickled down her back.

Iggy rocked a full face of makeup, and as expected, she executed this all-pink ensemble with absolute ease and perfection.

Iggy Azalea launches Totally Plastic makeup line in collaboration with BH Cosmetics

When Iggy isn’t busy producing music or performing in sold-out venues across the country, the rapper has found herself indulging in many other creative endeavors.

One of these other endeavors included her genuine love for beauty and makeup, especially her admiration for eyeshadow.

In another IG post, Iggy announced that she had teamed up with BH Cosmetics to launch her brand-new makeup line called Totally Plastic.

Totally Plastic is a very limited collection that features a variety of high-quality eyeshadow palettes. All of the palettes incorporate different themes that feature a handful of vibrant, shimmery colors.

For this particular post, Iggy shared some BTS footage of the packaging process as they got ready to ship out thousands of stunning palettes to her beloved fans.

To add to this glitzy, fun video clip, Iggy even inputted an upbeat song to get fans excited about their new beautiful, Totally Plastic eyeshadow.

The caption read, “Boss things! 💕 Who’s buying the totally plastic collection online? who’s gonna check it out at Ulta in person? I’m gonna go see it in the store cause I’m so happy and excited my idea is now reality… but it still feels like a dream so going to see it will be my “pinch me” moment 😊 @bhcosmetics.”

Fans should follow Iggy on Instagram to keep up-to-date with her most recent product launches and her upcoming events.