Iggy Azalea shows off incredible curves in fiery spandex

Iggy Azalea wowed in her busty outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rothschild Media/starmaxinc.com

Iggy Azalea rocked a sensational fiery spandex outfit as she strutted backstage.

The rapper showed off her curves in the body-hugging outfit.

The busty bodysuit had straps crisscrossed over her chest, and a flame print showcased her fiery attitude.

Iggy accessorized with a silver necklace and hoop earrings, while her long blonde hair was tied back at the front and flowing down over her shoulders.

She shared the sizzling pic on Instagram, which racked up 211k likes.

And she added a touch of fun by posting an accompanying pic of fast food and urging followers to “Swipe to see my canes order 😹🤷‍♀️.”

Iggy Azalea performs through the pain

Iggy has been touring with Sean Paul and Pitbull, playing to packed venues.

But the tour could be in jeopardy with her seeming to have slipped a disc.

The Mirror reported that Iggy has been experiencing neck pains for some time while on stage.

And in an exchange on Twitter, she revealed she had undergone an MRI.

She told a fan asking about her health, “On my way to get an MRI for my back & neck so I’m happy about that!”

She told another follower, “Should be fine they think I have a slipped disk [sic] in my back.

“I’ve performed 36 shows with it but I’d love to recover so I can wear high heels again on stage.”

It looks like Iggy’s a true soldier and won’t back down unless she really has to.

Pic credit: @IGGYAZALEA/Twitter



Iggy Azalea’s daring and adorable pics

Iggy has a massive 16.7 million followers on Instagram and keeps her fans up to date with a mix of the daring and the cute.

Monsters and Critics reported how the Fancy singer posted adorable snaps on tour with her two-year-old son Onyx.

After dating him for a year, Iggy split from Onyx’s dad Playboy Carti in 2019. Onyx was born in June 2020, and Iggy says she never leaves his side.

She captioned her pics, “Me & my bestie go everywhere together. Never not with me.”

We also revealed how Iggy had delighted her fans with a revealing flower power bikini pic.

The stunning snap saw Iggy pose with her arm raised over her head on a plush terrace in blazing sunshine.

Her red, green, and blue floral bikini showed off her curves and was accessorized with silver chains and sunglasses.