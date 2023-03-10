Iggy Azalea surely made the internet buzz in her latest share as she elegantly posed in her intimates while showcasing her very special skate deck.

The Australian rapper is not only known for her incredible skills as an artist and live performer, but she’s also been gaining some serious attention with her jaw-dropping looks.

Iggy has remained highly active on her social media over the last couple of months, where she’s been posting constant, fiery fits.

However, for this particular post, the Fancy rapper took to her Instagram as she shared some special news with her 17.1 million fans.

Iggy was captured kneeling close to the ground as she posed against the wall in her well-lit space.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As she posed for the camera, the blonde beauty held onto her black and red skate deck.

Iggy Azalea announces her special skate deck competition

However, this wasn’t any ordinary skate deck. This particular deck that she held in her hand had a full-length image of Iggy all along the back as she further shaded with an ombre effect of black and red hues.

Furthermore, the rapper even announced that she’d be giving away this awesome skate deck and display case in a competition that would only last for just a couple of days.

While she posed with her one-of-a-kind deck, Iggy donned a beautiful black lingerie set. The shiny vinyl leather set included a low-cut halter top, along with a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

The shiny set also included a scallop-designed garter belt that rested along the middle of Iggy’s tiny waist. The leather intimates looked incredible on the artist as they accentuated her curves and lovely hourglass figure.

The caption read in part, “Hotter than hell skate deck … This deck is 1/1 🔥”

Iggy Azalea launches her perfume line with Firmenich Fine

On top of her incredibly successful rapping career, her promotional gigs, and now being a mother, Iggy has still managed to find the time to create a very special perfume line.

In another Instagram share, Iggy excitedly announced that she’d be releasing a new fragrance with the help of Firmenich Fine.

Firmenich Fine is a company that combines market intelligence and a bold vision to understand its customers’ needs. They also help provide the appropriate insights, ideas, and activations they need to recreate fine fragrances that fulfill all of their consumers’ desires.

Firmenich Fines’ incredible background in perfume knowledge made Iggy’s decision that much easier when it came down to picking the perfect partner.

In the caption of the post, she excitedly announced, “My first fragrance launches today!!! It’s been over a year of developing this scent and also the biggest challenge because I did a lot of the work remotely with Covid 🥲 but we made it through and I’m so proud!”

As she announced the incredible news, Iggy shared a photograph of herself while she was captured from the shoulders up.

The rapper stared directly at the camera as she rocked a full face of makeup while she glowed in a beautiful sea of deep red hues.

The rest of the caption read, “The rest of the post read, “Every scent I’ve ever fallen in love with comes from their perfumers, ALL the greats! So to now have my own baby company and be able to collaborate with them is something I’m so beyond proud to have done I still can’t believe it!”

Fans can learn more about Iggy’s fragrance by heading to both her Instagram page along with Firmenich Fines’ official website as well.