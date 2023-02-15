The beautiful and extremely talented Iggy Azalea made her way to the Big Apple as she posed along the city’s rooftop.

The 32-year-old rapper was an absolute smoke show as she was styled in a black and red printed dress.

The dress looked incredible on Iggy while she posed for an array of jaw-dropping shots.

The blonde beauty shared three stellar photographs where she was at a different angle for each one.

Luckily for fans, Iggy shared her memorable NYC moment with her 17 million fans via Instagram.

In the first slide, Iggy had her back slightly turned toward the camera as she modeled in her electrifying fit.

Iggy Azalea poses on the rooftop in her fiery red dress

For her NYC look, Iggy was styled in a bright red and black sleeveless dress. The masterfully crafted piece featured a high slit on both legs that accentuated her beautiful, curvy figure.

She coordinated the staple piece with a pair of black leather boots. The knee-high boots were a slouched design that was incredibly complementary to the form-fitting dress.

The third slide featured a beautiful close-up shot of Iggy as she accessorized with an array of dazzling diamond jewelry. She wore a couple of diamond bracelets and some small diamond rings and finally added a pair of black sunglasses.

Iggy’s hair looked glamorous and voluminous as always, as her long blonde locks were styled in curls that fell to her lower back.

To complete this iconic look, the rapper went with a full face of makeup that included her usual essentials: mascara, eyeshadow, blush, bronzer, and nude-colored lipstick.

She captioned the post, “New Yorkkkkk 🙇‍♀️💕 📸 @midjordan.”

Iggy Azalea shares an incredible view from her epic Bahama getaway

During a recent and much-needed getaway, Iggy shared a picture of herself as she happily posed along her gray lounge chair while she sported a matching bikini set.

The lovely set included a shimmery brown top and a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms. Both pieces looked phenomenal on the rapper as they accentuated her beautiful curves and tiny waist.

Iggy’s hair was down for her scenic cruise, and she further styled it in voluminous curls that flowed alongside her body and onto the gray chairs.

The star also rocked a fresh set of shiny nails and a fresh coat of white paint on her toenails.

Without a doubt, Iggy looked like an absolute goddess as she glistened along her luxurious boat in the Bahamas.

Iggy Azalea promotes her Totally Plastic makeup line

Last year, Iggy surprised her fans as she announced that she had teamed up with BH Cosmetics to launch her brand-new makeup line, Totally Plastic.

Totally Plastic is a very limited collection that features a variety of high-quality eyeshadow palettes.

All of the palettes incorporate different themes that feature a handful of long-lasting, shimmery colors.

However, for this particular post, the rapper shared a short clip of herself from the shoulder up as she got ready for her day.

As expected, Iggy was wearing her shimmery, hot pink eyeshadow that had blended perfectly along her eyes.

To further coordinate with the pink eyeshadow, Iggy had her bangs and the ends of her hair dyed pink.

The rapper added a multicolored hoodie to the look while she made a silly face at the camera.

Overall, Iggy looked gorgeous while she happily promoted her new and limited makeup line.

She captioned the post, “Totally 00s pink palette… Face by @erosmua Cant believe my collection will be in Ulta stores tomorrow!”