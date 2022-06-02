Iggy Azalea lets loose in an orange birthday bikini

Iggy Azalea turns 32 in just a few days. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Iggy Azalea is certainly letting her hair down whilst she enjoys some early birthday celebrations.

The American rapper, 31, is currently in Mexico with her girlfriends for a pre-birthday girl trip. She will be turning 32 on June 7.

Showcasing some of the fun, a fan account shared a video of Iggy and her friends clinking their shot glasses together with loud music and a pool in the background.

Iggy Azalea looked gorgeous in an orange bikini and zebra patterned sun glasses

Iggy looked stunning as she held her drink in an orange bikini and zebra patterned sun glasses.

Also sharing a snap on her own Instagram page, the 31 year old wrote: “[Sun] forever smiling on me.”

Many of Iggy’s 16.1 million followers took to the comment section to write about how amazing she looked.

Iggy Azalea is the mother of two-year-old son Onyx Kelly

Earlier in May, Iggy shared rare snaps of her son Onyx Kelly, two, from his second birthday party.

The 31 year old shares her only son with her ex boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti, 25.

Onyx looked adorable as he played with balloons and a piñata at his dinosaur themed party.

Iggy Azalea shocked fans in 2020 when she revealed she had given birth to her first child. Writing on her Instagram stories then, she said: “I have a son.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more times passes, the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She added: “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Iggy Azalea tweeted in 2021 that she would not be posting pictures of her son online. Pic credit: @IGGYAZALEA/Twitter

Iggy’s posted snaps of her son came as a surprise, as in 2021 she said she won’t be posting him online anymore.

She wrote on Twitter: “I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!”

Speaking to People Magazine about how she wants her son to have his own identity, Iggy said: “I want him to have his own identity. I don’t want him to be so attached to me.

“I want him to have a chance to be his own person. And I don’t want people to know him or have an opinion about him before they even meet him or before he’s even decided who he is.”

She continued: “I just hope he turns out being kind to everyone. That’s my biggest thing. I want him to just be kind.”