Iggy Azalea in bikini for late-night tongue flick

Iggy Azalea close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Iggy Azalea has been throwing out her signature tongue-flick while peeping her bikini. The Fancy rapper made it a late-night treat on her Instagram last night, sharing a quick selfie and thrilling her 15 million+ followers.

Iggy has been staying fairly quiet on social media of late as she claims she’s prioritizing parenting son Onyx, but last night was an exception.

Iggy Azalea flicks her tongue in a bikini

Posting in video mode, the Australian-born star went flirty and fun, showing off while under a wood-beamed and vaulted ceiling as she preened herself.

Opting out of a full figure show-off, Iggy went for a dark purple and stringy bikini top worn with a sheer and black cover-up, also sporting a full face of makeup via luscious red lips and defined brows. Iggy also showed off her signature blonde hair.

Swinging the camera around as the room showed balloon decor, the mom of one threw out her tongue flick, a move also adored by singer Miley Cyrus.

As for the balloons, it’s a no-brainer. Iggy’s son, shared with rapper ex Playboi Carti, just turned two.

Iggy marked her son’s birthday via a cute party post, one celebrating her son getting older. Gushing over her boy, the hard-hitting star wrote:

“Baby was sick last week so today we had his party! Happy Birthday Onyx! 🥹💖 Being your mama is a joy, I love how kind you are to everyone, always sharing and always in good spirits… even when you’re sick, you still smile. I love youuuuu.”

Azalea is raising her son solo following an ugly and public breakup with Carti. In 2020, she made headlines for trashing her baby daddy on social media, writing:

“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.”

Iggy Azalea’s baby daddy defends himself

This year, Carti defended his position as father to Azalea’s son. He told XXL:

“I’m a father,” adding: “You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities. I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”