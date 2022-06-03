Iggy Azalea impresses in flower power bikini

Iggy Azalea close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Iggy Azalea is flaunting her “sugar cane” in a sun-drenched bikini showoff, and she’s looking fabulous.

The 31-year-old rapper made it Hips Don’t Lie in an Instagram share now topping 300,000 likes, this as she welcomed summer and kept her swimwear game strong.

Iggy Azalea stuns in floral bikini look

The mom of one posted yesterday, showing off her hourglass curves and tiny waist as she posed from a swish outdoor terrace and backed by large white couches and palms.

Throwing up one arm as she modeled a green, red, and blue bikini covered in flower patterns, the Fancy hitmaker went super colorful as she modeled the hoop-clasped two-piece – she also went for a top-style finish that still managed to flash her toned abs.

The ex to Playboi Carti, now raising the former couple’s son Onyx solo, lifted up her shades as she sported massive hoop earrings, with the photo also showcasing her famous tattoos.

“Honey sweet sugar cane,” the Australian wrote.

The Fashion Nova face has been on a swimwear roll, recently. Earlier this week, Iggy sizzled as she posed in a skimpy yellow bikini while glamming up in glittery earrings and shades. Rocking bombshell blonde curls in a fancy bun, Iggy swung a hip while writing: “Forever smiling on me.” The star has also been sharing photos of herself with son Onyx, born in June 2020.

Sharing an adorable shot of her son enjoying lunch as she tagged herself in Hidden Hills, CA on May 4, Iggy wrote: “Dinosaur baby.” The blonde has also been opening up on motherhood. Last year, she told People:

“Motherhood has taught me to just go with the flow a little bit more, because I’m such a perfectionist. I really like to micromanage all my music videos. And I’m used to having everything be perfect. But with a kid, you have to be much more spontaneous in your life and just be like, ‘Oh, f**k it.’ You know what I mean?”

“Kids will do their own thing. And so it helps me to enjoy myself, even when I’m not in control all the time, because he’s in control,” Iggy added.

Iggy Azalea outlines what she wants for her son

The Black Widow rapper continued: “I want him to have his own identity. I don’t want him to be so attached to me. I want him to have a chance to be his own person. And I don’t want people to know him or have an opinion about him before they even meet him or before he’s even decided who he is.”