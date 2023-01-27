Iggy Azalea has a thriving career as a rap artist and is a mom to a two-year-old, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t find time to post pictures.

The Australian singer has a post-baby body to die for and clearly has kept up with her fitness since giving birth to her son Onyx.

She proved that on Thursday as she showed off her curves in a red strapless bikini and had some fun with a photo shoot.

The Fancy singer wore a red bandeau top with ruching and a gold circle in the middle paired with matching bottoms with a gold ring on the side.

Though she didn’t mention the brand of her swimsuit, it looked very similar to the Cece Siren-Bandeau Bikini Top from Sommer Swim, which retails for $89. The matching Gigi Siren Cheeky Bikini Bottoms cost $89 as well. Both pieces are part of the Arabesque swimwear collection, and the brand counts Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kara Del Toro as fans.

Iggy let out a small giggle as she was seen lying on a white couch and touching the leaves of a plant close by as she looked slightly shy and a little embarrassed.

She’s had the red bikini for quite a while now, as she was previously seen wearing it on Instagram.

Iggy Azalea released her last studio album, The End of an Era, in August 2021

The Black Widow hitmaker released her third studio album, The End of an Era, in August 2021, and so far, it was the last one she released.

During an interview with ET, she called it a “mashup of all the different sounds” she experimented with throughout her singing career. She also revealed it would most likely be her last album as she has other creative avenues she would like to explore. Thus she put a lot of work into it.

As for why she no longer wanted to make any new music? It’s mostly down to privacy, which isn’t surprising, considering she’s a mom now. She told the outlet, “Truly 95% of it is about the fact that I just don’t feel that I am comfortable being that level open to the public.”

Iggy has been seen several times in pieces from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand

The Work singer is a big fan of Kim Kardashian’s intimates, and shapewear brand SKIMS and has previously been seen in some pieces from the collection in past Instagram Stories.

In a post from last week, Iggy wore the Cotton Rib Thong in the color Mineral, which features a comfortable cotton material throughout and a white elastic top. It comes in 5 lighter classic shades and three limited edition eye-catching colors, while the retail price is just $20.

Several matching pieces on the site can complete the look, including the Cotton Plunge Bralette for $36 and Cotton Rib Tank, also $36.