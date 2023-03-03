Iggy Azalea took her viewer’s plane-side this time around as she went for a heavenly stroll on cloud nine.

The 32-year-old rapper looked to be completely in her element as she happily strutted along her private jet.

Iggy was captured in various black-and-white photographs as she walked around the open landscape while a sky full of fluffy white clouds filled up the shots.

The Australian beauty surely took her fans sky high with these photographs as she gracefully walked around in her lacy lingerie.

Iggy looked more glamorous than ever as she encapsulated the utmost perfect view.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As expected, the artist took to her Instagram account with the three shots, as she shared the fun with her 17.1 million followers.

Iggy Azalea shows off her incredible figure while walking on cloud nine

In the first slide, Iggy was captured walking up toward the camera as she held onto her long, black overcoat.

In the second slide, the blonde beauty was photographed even closer as she stared directly into the camera lens.

For the shots, Iggy decided to wear a beautiful black lingerie set. The jet-black set included a lacy bra, a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms, and a lacy garter belt.

The Fancy rapper looked incredible in the matching set as it perfectly accentuated her beautiful curves and hourglass figure.

To add to the black aesthetics, Iggy went on to rock a pair of black, open-toed heels while she painted her toenails a pretty bright white hue.

For her hair, Iggy styled her long locks in luscious waves that beautifully blew in the wind behind her.

Regardless of the shot, Iggy looked phenomenal in her eccentric black fit while she modeled along her private jet.

She simply captioned the post, “For your mood board.”

Iggy Azalea teams up with BH Cosmetics to launch her beauty line

In another Instagram share, Iggy announced that she had teamed up with BH Cosmetics to launch her new makeup line called Totally Plastic.

Totally Plastic is an exclusive and very limited collection that features a variety of luxurious eyeshadow palettes.

All of the pretty palettes incorporate a unique theme that features a handful of shimmery, vibrant colors.

In this particular post, the rapper sat on a hot-pink, inflatable chair, which inevitably brought back complete 90s nostalgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic)

The rest of the slides featured each of the eyeshadow palettes as she took a close-up shot of both the sparkly container and all of the color swatches.



The caption read, “Totally 2000s…Totally PLASTIC!!! 😝 My makeup collection is available early!!! only on the @bhcosmetics site now💖 What’s your fave eyeshadow palette? Pink, blue, or purple 👀.”

As she brought her fans back to the 90s, she further styled in a white, gem-embellished crop top that accentuated her tiny waist. For the bottoms, Iggy rocked a pair of pink, vinyl pants that perfectly hugged her curves.

She went on to accessorize with a silver body chain, a couple of heart-shaped diamond bracelets, and some cute, quirky hair ties that sat on the top of her head.

Iggy’s long blonde hair flowed onto the hot-pink chair while she talked on her lavender landline phone.

She fully completed this 90s vibe by applying her bright pink eyeshadow across her lids, which perfectly matched her shiny pink pants.