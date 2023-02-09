Iggy Azalea took a break from her busy work schedule and instead, she enjoyed the serene moments of the beautiful Bahamas.

The Australian rapper seemed to have set all of her worries aside as she indulged in the simplicities of mother nature.

As Iggy arrived in the Bahamas, she immediately hit the beautiful blue water while the sun glistened down on her.

Iggy geared up in her teeny bikini along with a multi-colored hat that protected her eyes from the sun.

However, while she swam in the water, the rapper was greeted by two, large slippery friends.

The 32-year-old seemed to be enjoying this peaceful moment as she stuck out her hands to pet her new dolphin friends.

Iggy Azalea looks stunning as she plays with her new friends in the ocean

Luckily for fans, Iggy was kind enough to share this beautiful moment with her 17 million followers, via Instagram.

In the shot, the blonde beauty sported a green, scoop-neck bikini top along with a pair of matching green, bikini bottoms.

Iggy paired the green set with a matching green and white trucker hat. The hat glistened from the sunlight above as it featured a smiley face logo right along the front of it.

The rapper further sported a pair of black sunglasses as she looked down at her new friends.

She captioned the Story, “A shark in the water how you found me…”

Iggy Azalea is gorgeous as she glistens along the ocean while playing with her dolphin buddies. Pic credit: @thenewclassic/Instagram

Iggy Azalea has also kept busy with her Totally Plastic makeup line

As if singing, producing, and touring wasn’t enough work in itself, Iggy also announced that she had teamed up with BH Cosmetics to launch her brand-new makeup line called Totally Plastic.

Totally Plastic is an exclusive and very limited collection that features a variety of high-quality eyeshadow palettes.

All of the palettes incorporate different themes that feature a handful of long-lasting, shimmery colors.

However, for this particular post, Iggy sat on a hot-pink, inflatable chair which brought back a complete 90s nostalgia.

She wore a white, gem-embellished crop top and a pair of pink vinyl pants.

Iggy’s long blonde hair flowed onto the hot-pink chair while she talked on her lavender landline phone.

She completed this 90s vibe with a silver body chain while she sported her bright pink eyeshadow across her lids.

She captioned the post, “Totally 2000s…Totally PLASTIC!!! 😝 My makeup collection is available early!!! only on the @bhcosmetics site now💖 What’s your fave eyeshadow palette? Pink, blue, or purple 👀.”

Iggy Azalea was featured on the cover of Harpers Bazaar Vietnam

In another post, Iggy announced that she would be the new cover girl for Harpers Bazaar Vietnam.

The rapper was kind enough to share the shots with her followers as she looked phenomenal in every single one.

The cover shot featured Iggy channeling her inner Jessica Rabbit as she reflected the Who Framed Roger Rabbit character perfectly.

She sported a red low-cut, velvet dress that she styled with a pair of matching red opera gloves.

As expected, Iggy’s hair matched the rest of the vibrant red fit as her long, voluminous locks trickled down the front of the ensemble.

Some of the other slides featured Iggy wearing a sheer black dress as she posed along a red backdrop, while she further sported a zebra-printed jacket in another shot.

Either way, the Australian beauty looked heavenly while being featured on such an honorable magazine cover.

She captioned the post, “So proud to be a cover girl this month for Harpers Bazaar Vietnam serving up some Jessica rabbit realness @bazaarvietnam HAPPY 10th birthday!!!”