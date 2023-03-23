Icelandic model Tatiana Bjork appears to be one of those women with the perfect life, at least on social media.

Her Instagram is filled with professional photoshoots in an array of fashionable ensembles, stunning selfies, and trips to various enviable locations like St. Barths, even though she already lives in the sunny state of California.

Represented by Ford Models, she shares behind-the-scenes footage and the result, which comes out gorgeous every time.

In a recent artistic black and white photo shot by Los Angeles-based photographer Coz, the brunette beauty showed off her modeling skills. It was essential as she had no clothing, so the attention was entirely on her.

Her hair was wet and slicked back in a high-fashion style as it cascaded down her back, and her makeup emphasized her intense eyes with black liner and long lashes.

She wrote in the caption, “Heyyyy it’s me again.”

Tatiana Bjork runs her own social media page called Eats By Creature

Though modeling is her day job, that doesn’t mean the Icelandic-Italian stunner doesn’t have other hobbies besides posing in front of the camera.

She runs her own separate Instagram page that revolves around food which is likely why she calls herself a chef on the social media platform. However, no evidence suggests she is actually trained in the profession.

On Eats By Creature, Tatiana posts shots of her various meals out as she scours the area around her for the best restaurants and shares her reviews on her page.

In her most recent post, she ate at Great White on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and enjoyed the most delectable lunch.

The All Day Cafe has two other locations in Venice and Larchmont, and they even count How I Met Your Father actress Hilary Duff as one of their fans.

The light and airy restaurant puts a new spin on breakfast favorites with menu items including a chickpea scramble and the great white breakie.

Her description of the restaurant also said, “If you’re looking for a really good pizza, fish or salad.. this is your place! There was such a long wait but they seated us so quick and service was great.”

Tatiana shared a throwback beach shot in a gold one-piece swimsuit

Despite her love of food and spending much of her time at unique restaurants, the model is a huge fan of the beach, having previously shared photos from Los Angeles, Malibu, and Miami.

In February, she shared what appeared to be a throwback image giving major James Bond vibes in a shimmering gold one-piece swimsuit that featured a decorative chain around the waist.

She kneeled in the sand as she threw her head back and looked like she was completely in her element.

She is clearly missing summer as much as most people, writing, in the caption, “Is it summer yet??”

Keep an eye on Tatiana’s Instagram for more beach pictures, and check out her food page, Eats By Creature, for more restaurant recommendations.