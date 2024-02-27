Ice T goes shirtless to show off fit frame as Law & Order: SVU Season 25 airs

Law & Order: SVU star Ice T has proven that age is simply just a number as he celebrates a couple of major milestones.

The actor kicked off the week by giving fans something to talk about, and boy, did they ever.

In honor of his 66th birthday last week, Ice T showed off his fit frame, which revealed his muscular build.

Ice T took to Instagram to share a shirtless mirror selfie, while also giving himself from props.

“Looked in my mirror this morning.. Not bad for 66. If I say so myself.. lol 👊🏽” he captioned the photos.

The shirtless pic also comes as Law & Order: SVU Season 25 plays out on NBC and Ice T celebrates his 23rd season as Detective Fin Tutuola.

Ice T’s IG post had so many fans buzzing in the comments section reaction to the jaw-dropping picture.

Law & Order: SVU fans react to Ice T’s shirtless fit frame post

“Ice, take this down before my wife sees it. Please, I can’t lose her again, Ice.” one fan joked.

Another commented on him looking like he was ready to fight, while several others were just in awe of his fit physique.

“66 is the new 30,” wrote a fan, and a different one said, “Looking good and Happy birthday King!”

Oh yes, the common thing was Ice T looking fit and fabulous, but not everyone used words to describe or respond to his picture.

Fire emojis were popping up all over the comments section because it was the perfect way to describe the Law & Order: SVU stars fit frame.

“Ok ice…this is…¿hot?,” read a fan remark.

The actor’s photo comes hot on the heels of Ice T sharing why Law & Order: SVU still holds a special place in his heart.

Ice T reveals why Law & Order: SVU remains ‘special’ after 25 seasons

Ahead of the milestone season, Ice T opened up about why, after all these years, Law & Order: SVU remains such a special show to him.

“I think SVU is a special show because it’s the first time I’ve ever done something where people walk up in the street and say thank you,” he told People magazine.

Ice T has become the longest-running male actor on television, having played the same role for over two decades. There’s a reason he has stuck around so long, and it’s not just because of his love for his costars and crew.

“I found out that SVU is as much entertainment as it is therapy for a lot of women because a lot of women that watch the show are survivors — guys too. So it has a different feeling versus just normal entertainment,” Ice T shared with the outlet.

Lucky for Law & Order: SVU fans, the show, and Ice T do not appear to be going away anytime soon!

Law & Order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.