Ian Gelder, Game of Thrones actor, dies at 74, The Crown star husband pays tribute

Ian Gelder, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Torchwood, has died at the age of 74 after battling cancer, his husband and fellow actor Ben Daniels confirmed.

Gelder’s passing was announced, leaving fans and colleagues mourning the loss of the veteran actor.

Per The Sun, Daniels confirmed that his cause of death was due to complications from bile cancer.

Gelder is renowned for his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in the acclaimed series Game of Thrones, the younger brother of Tywin Lannister, played by Charles Dance.

The British actor enjoyed a prolific career spanning five decades in both stage and television.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

His husband, Ben Daniels, shared the heartbreaking news of Gelder’s death on social media.

Ben Daniels leads tributes for Ian Gelder

In a poignant statement, Daniels expressed his profound grief, describing Gelder as his “darling husband” and “life partner” of over 30 years. He praised Gelder’s resilience in facing his illness with bravery and highlighted his remarkable acting talent, which touched the hearts of many.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder, he wrote on Instagram, continuing:

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

Gelder’s contributions to television extended beyond the hit HBO series with memorable appearances in Torchwood: Children of Earth as Mr. Dekker and in the hit series, Doctor Who.

Fans and fellow actors flooded social media with tributes, recalling Gelder’s warmth, wit, and talent.

Producer Gary Smart wrote that he was “devastated” following the news of his death and praised his character.

Ian Gelder's passing has left me utterly devastated. I admired him greatly, and his decision to trust us and become a part of the Ditties, despite not knowing us, meant the world. His kindness and warmth will never be forgotten, and I am forever grateful to have worked alongside… pic.twitter.com/eGxBrJFbnS — Gary Smart (#Cult Screenings Producer) 🎈🎬 (@Gary_Smart82) May 7, 2024

The theatre Donmar Warehouse shared photos of Gelder along with a tribute.

We're sad to hear that Ian Gelder has died. Our thoughts are with his husband, family and all that knew him.



He appeared at the Donmar in Arnold Wesker's ROOTS (2013), CP Taylor's GOOD (1999) and THE FRONT PAGE by Ben Hecht and Charles Macarthur (1997). pic.twitter.com/gxpVSB10et — Donmar Warehouse (@DonmarWarehouse) May 7, 2024

Actor Aaron McGahon recalled working with Gelder during his first week in the acting industry, describing him as a “captivating actor.”

So sad to the news about the lovely Ian Gelder!

I worked with him on my first week ever working in the industry on #Queers and he was, to quote the man himself, “FABULOSA”.

A captivating actor and a sad loss. pic.twitter.com/qkyFSvyb2c — Aaron McGahon (@AarontYouGreat) May 7, 2024

Ian Gelder recently appeared on television

Gelder’s latest film ventures surfaced in 2021 with his roles in Dark Ditties Presents: Dad and The Interlopers.

Yet, breaking his near-five-year absence from television, this year he graced the screen with an appearance in one episode of Father Brown, embodying the character of Gabriel Hawksworth in 2024.