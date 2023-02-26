Hulk Hogan’s girlfriend, Sky Daily, recently attended a birthday celebration with her beau for another wrestling legend and close friend of Hulk’s, Ric Flair.

Daily rocked a stunning ensemble that featured a plunging black long-sleeved button-up top and curve-hugging brown leggings with a wet look. She kept her blonde locks straight and flowing to her shoulders.

Around her neck was a gold chain featuring a Coco Chanel pendant. The jewelry matched the gold chain straps of a black purse she kept over her shoulder.

The Hulkster wore an all-black casual look, rocking a trademark bandana, a black Kinetix t-shirt, and black pants.

Among his visible accessories was the long necklace with a cross he wore, black shades atop his head, and a silver watch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two were photographed on their way to Flair’s 74th birthday bash in Florida. Hogan had one arm around Daily and also carried his phone and a bottle of wine for the occasion.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and his girlfriend, Sky Daily, in Florida for Ric Flair’s birthday celebration. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Based on details Monsters and Critics obtained via Backgrid, Flair’s birthday celebration was held at a “swanky French bistro restaurant” called Boulon Brasserie in Tampa, Florida. About 20 of Flair’s friends and family attended the bash, getting a private room near the back of the restaurant.

Based on Backgrid’s details, Hogan, 69, seemed to lean on his girlfriend for support as he walked to and from the restaurant.

Sky Daily and Hulk Hogan’s dating history

Nearly a year ago, reports arrived about Hulk Hogan’s girlfriend, as he and Daily were spotted out about. According to New York Post, he began dating Daily after his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, became official. Hogan and McDaniel first filed for divorce in October 2021.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, was married to Linda Marie Bollea from 1983 to 2009. They also share two children, Brooke Hogan, 34, and Nick Hogan, 31. Viewers also saw the Hogan family in a reality TV series called Hogan Knows Best.

Not much about his newest girlfriend is known, as Daily keeps her social media private. However, Monsters and Critics reported last year when Hogan and Daily were spotted together backstage at a Bret Michaels concert in Clearwater, Florida.

According to the report, Daily is a professional yoga instructor and accountant. She also reportedly has three children, although not much else was known about her.

Hogan shared a video on his official Instagram from meeting Michaels backstage and introduced him to his “girlfriend, Sky.”

Hogan will celebrate his milestone 70th birthday in August. As of this writing, his girlfriend’s age is unknown.

Hulk Hogan runs a beach shop following his wrestling career

While Hulk Hogan’s beloved days as a wrestling champion are in the past, the Hall of Famer occasionally makes appearances for WWE events or conventions and is a regular in the WWE 2K video game.

As far as his post-wrestling ventures, he owns Hogan’s Beach Shop in Florida, which offers a variety of wrestling memorabilia and clothing. He recently shared an IG post promoting an upcoming autograph signing scheduled for March 18 at the shop.

He mentioned in his caption that it’s a limited signing, with tickets available through the Hogan’s Beach Shop website.

Hogan’s Beach Shop has locations in Orlando and Clearwater Beach. They currently sell various items related to Hogan and other wrestling stars, including clothing, replica wrestling belts, trading cards, toys, souvenirs, and clothing.

As of this writing, some sold-out items on the shop’s website include a Hulkamania FlexFit Baseball Hat and a yellow wrestling boot signed by Hogan.