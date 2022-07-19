Hulk Hogan’s daughter suns her buns in string bikini

Brooke Hogan smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke Hogan is sunning her buns in a string bikini as she highlights her curves and feet.

The 34-year-old reality star and businesswoman have already made headlines this month for joking about what she can fit inside her bikini – Brooke was back for more as she updated her Instagram with swimsuit action at the start of the week.

The Hulk Knows Best alum, now busy doing up Airbnbs as she enjoys life off-screen, posted plonked on her front, enjoying a poolside lounger with a bestie.

Backed by an outdoor pool and swaying palms, the blonde flaunted her sensational figure in a patterned and two-tone string bikini, going skimpy with her bottoms and flashing her backside a little.

Filming herself in selfie mode, Brooke wore a visor in white, with fans seeing a sandwich and drinks set up between her and her pal’s lounger.

Towards the end of the video, Brooke zoomed in on her bare feet, which tied neatly into a caption.

Addressing her 300,000+ followers, Brooke wrote: “We’re testing reels like old people, while analyzing feet. Live it up foot lovers.”

Hulk Hogan’s daughter shows what her bikini can hold

With even more humor, Brooke had posted last weekend as she sizzled in a pink string bikini with lettuce trim, showing off her assets and her golden tan and writing:

“It’s quite impressive what a woman can hold in her top. Cause if we need to multi task, that’s just the go to “hold something for a minute spot.” It’s also the “oh look! Popcorn!” spot. Lol I have no doubt had my phone, full wallet, and plane ticket/protein bar etc in there, with my key ball hooked on the strap- at the same time.”

“Anyone else use their top to hold various items?” she added.

Brooke Hogan gives off Britney Spears vibes

Back in May, Brooke shared an ethereal swimwear shot as she stunned in a string bikini from tall field grasses. Posing with damp hair as she knocked the camera dead, the Brooke Knows Best star wrote that she was “grateful for the sunshine and the rain! Literally. My two favorite things!” Here, the blonde appeared to channel vibes seen back in the day from 40-year-old singer Britney Spears.

The Toxic singer doesn’t follow Brooke, but she does boast socialite Paris Hilton and rapper Chanel West Coast as followers.