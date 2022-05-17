Hulk Hogan’s daughter stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Brooke Hogan smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Hulk Hogan’s 34-year-old daughter Brooke Hogan is stunning in a skintight and leggy minidress for a head-turning Instagram update. The reality star and singer was likely in throwback mode as she updated her 300,000+ followers earlier this week, sharing a photo of herself in a killer look and also offering up the chance to see her in the flesh.

This month, Brooke has already made headlines for stunning in a string bikini to celebrate “sunshine and rain.” This look was covered up in comparison but still a figure-flaunter.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter stuns in bodycon minidress

Posing confidently with her hands on her hips, the blonde was shot against a white backdrop as she knocked the camera dead.

Wearing a strappy, plunging, and bodycon minidress in fade-effect blue tones, the Brooke Knows Best star stared down the camera lens as she rocked her light locks poker straight, also sporting a full face of makeup.

Brooke highlighted her toned legs and arms alongside her tiny waist, wearing only a gold bracelet and discreet earrings for accessories.

“Here we go again! You know I can’t stay away from these things. Last convention I bought a bunch of vintage Hulkamania stuff. Plus I love seeing the fans!” she opened.

The Hogan Knows Best alum continued: “I’ll be at MEGACON in Orlando, FL THIS WEEKEND! May 21 and 22 compliments of Alpha Omega Certification Services! Shark syfy movie fans, wrestling fans, cartoon and comic fans, bring your booty on over and let’s have some fun! Can’t wait to see ya!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke reveals deets on Instagram

Brooke gained over 6,000 likes for her share. Now capitalizing on the Airbnb trend, the businesswoman has also offered fans cool facts about herself on Instagram. Last month, and while posing in a chic floral dress and hat, Brooke wrote:

“I hate posting pictures of myself because it seems highly narcissistic but I’m told to ‘keep up with your social media.’ So here you go. 🤢” She further revealed: “I’m saddened by some things in our world today. Attitudes of our youth, nothing is sacred, everyone thinks they’re a star. Nothing is appreciated. But I’m also in awe that some old school/chivalry/kindness still lives on, and I believe it will make a comeback!!!” Fun tidbits were also shared, like Hogan revealing: “I can NOT bake, but I can cook my booty off.”

Brooke is followed by celebrities including Paris Hilton, Holly Sonders, and CJ Perry.