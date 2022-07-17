Hulk Hogan’s daughter shows what her bikini can hold

Brooke Hogan smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Brooke Hogan is showing fans what her string bikini can “hold.”

The 34-year-old reality star and singer updated her Instagram with a figure-flaunting swimwear shot this weekend, posting tongue-in-cheek as she flaunted her multi-tasking skills. In a nutshell, bikini tops can store more than human organs.

Posting for her 380,000+ followers, the Brooke Knows Best alum stunned with a waterfront shot as she flaunted her curves in skimpy swimwear, and the caption was the cherry on the cake.

A photo showed Brooke showing off her ample assets and slim waist in a bright pink bikini with a halter design and lettuce trim detailing.

Brooke rocked white-rimmed shades as she posed with her hair in a bun – the camera also took in a waterfront terrace with diners, plus something small tucked into the strap of Brooke’s swimwear.

“It’s quite impressive what a woman can hold in her top,” a caption began.

Continuing, Brooke added: “Cause if we need to multi task, that’s just the go to ‘hold something for a minute spot.’ It’s also the ‘oh look! Popcorn!’ spot. Lol I have no doubt had my phone, full wallet, and plane ticket/protein bar etc in there, with my key ball hooked on the strap- at the same time.”

“Anyone else use their top to hold various items?” she concluded, adding in a cry-face emoji.

Fans left over 3,000 likes in under 60 minutes.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter knows what swimwear is best

Brooke, who now does up Airbnbs following her on-screen career, last posted bikini-clad just three days ago. Stunning with her bombshell body on show and rocking a hot pink and super-tiny swim look, Brooke wrote: “What’s up beach?” The former Impact Wrestling star doesn’t update too often, but it’s always a hit when she does.

Brooke Hogan shares fun facts about herself

The Tampa, Florida native is also an open book on Instagram. In April, she posed in a figure-hugging and blue maxi dress and from a field, revealing random facts about herself in a caption.

“I use my phone mostly as a phone. Ok it’s cool that it does email and Instagram. Don’t ask me to download a thing to upload it to another thing. It won’t happen,” she wrote, adding:

“The last time I used a computer was to burn a CD with Natalie Imbruglia on it. I hate posting pictures of myself because it seems highly narcissistic but I’m told to ‘keep up with your social media.’ So here you go. 🤢.”