Hulk Hogan’s daughter in string bikini for ‘sunshine and rain’

Hulk Hogan‘s daughter Brooke Hogan is sizzling in a tiny string bikini as she celebrates “sunshine” and “rain.” The 34-year-old singer and media personality tends to keep a low profile on Instagram, but she brought out the killer curves this weekend.

Posting for her 300,000+ followers, the reality star stunned in an ethereal and goddess-like shot while posing wet-haired, also flaunting her assets in some pretty tiny swimwear.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter stuns in bikini for sun and rain celebration

The photo showed the blonde shot in black-and-white and outdoors. Seemingly enjoying a field setting, Brooke showcased her flat stomach and toned shoulders alongside her cleavage in a barely-there tiny string bikini, going halterneck with the revealing look and wearing her long locks down and damp around her shoulders.

Shooting the camera a piercing gaze, the bombshell showcased her plump pout as she knocked the camera dead, with a caption reading:

“So grateful for the sunshine and the rain! Literally. My two favorite things!”

Fans left over 7,000 likes in just two hours.

Brooke starred on Hogan Knows Best from 2005-to 2007, then briefly starred on Brooke Knows Best from 2008-to 2009. The Florida native is also known for her music, plus backing dad Hulk.

Brooke Hogan opens up on dad Hulk Hogan

Speaking to Hollywood Raw, the star stood by her father amid various dramas, stating:

“Our family has been through a lot of crap, and I will say, my dad, it’s hard to have all your skeletons pulled out of your closet and just waved in front of everybody’s face and humiliated to the world. And then our family just goes through all this stuff. He has stayed so graceful through it all. I talked to him yesterday. I said, ‘It has to be so hard for you because it’s like you’ve got so many people poking at you, poking at you, poking at you, and you can never poke back.”

As to Instagram, Brooke is herself. “I use my phone mostly as a phone. Ok it’s cool that it does email and Instagram. Don’t ask me to download a thing to upload it to another thing. It won’t happen,” she recently told fans as she posted a “fun facts” list.

Brooke is followed by celebrities, including The Simple Life alum Paris Hilton, rapper Chanel West Coast, plus WWE face CJ Perry.