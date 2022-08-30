Hulk Hogan’s daughter in low-cut spandex blows a kiss and gives a wink

Brooke Hogan shared a fun and flirty new pic with her followers while rocking a low-cut spandex top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Hulk Hogan’s eldest child, blonde stunner Brooke Hogan, got her flirt on as she shared a rare Instagram snap with her devoted followers for a little early-week fun.

The 34-year-old singer and actress worked it for the camera as she hopped back onto her social media page for the first time in a week.

Looking sleek and glowing, Brooke rocked a low-cut spandex bra top and blue jeans as she held what was presumably her phone to snap her latest pic.

The interior design entrepreneur, who founded BB Designs by Brooke four years ago, appeared to be having a good time as she playfully winked and puckered up her glossy lips for an air kiss at the lens.

Showing off long, defined lashes highlighted with mascara and a touch of gold-hued eyeshadow, Brooke revealed her perky nature as she tilted one yellow-manicured hand behind her and pouted for the photo.

Brooke showed off her trim figure in her white top, giving glimpses of toned and tanned shoulders while allowing for a small peek at her flat abs at the same time.

Large, gold hoops dangled from her earlobes and a gold bracelet decorated her wrist.

She captioned the snap with a simple, “MUAH.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite coming to her Instagram page on an irregular basis, Brooke does not leave her fans hanging when she does make an appearance, sharing only the best pics possible from her personal collection or professional shoots.

Brooke Hogan sizzles in a pink bikini for beach day

In July, Brooke heated up the web with her personal take on the Barbie core challenge as she rocked it in a bubblegum-pink bikini.

Seen from the waist up in the snazzy snap, Brooke gave the lens a megawatt smile as she curved her belly for a little side-bend while showing off her super flat abs.

A glitzy belly ring could be seen resting in her exposed navel as she captioned the shot, “What’s up, beach?”

More recently, Brooke got trussed up for a photoshoot while sharing what she likes the least about posing for official photography sessions.

Brooke Hogan reveals her least favorite thing about photoshoots

Just a couple of weeks ago, Brooke got jaws dropping again online as she posted another breathtaking photo while also sharing what she likes least about professional photo sessions.

Wearing a body-hugging monokini and giving a sensational back-arch while propping one heeled foot on top of a chair, Brooke dominated the screen in her stunning ensemble and let fans in on a behind-the-scenes secret.

“Photoshoots are my least favorite experience. Caked on makeup, sunless tanner, boob sweat, sticky hairspray … TONS of awkward photos that make you want to wear a blanket over your entire body for the rest of your life… then one good one,” she shared via her caption on the post.

Regardless of her feelings about photoshoots, Brooke continues to prove that she has a way of holding her fans completely captive with her good looks and knack for giving just the right body angle to show off what she’s got.