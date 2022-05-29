Hulk Hogan’s daughter in bikini with dad for pool weekend

Brooke Hogan smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Hulk Hogan has been spending Memorial Day weekend in the pool with his nearest and dearest – daughter Brooke Hogan, included. Last night, the WWE superstar updated his Instagram with a chilled and sun-drenched family moment, one also uploaded via stories by Brooke.

Hulk, 68, was all smiles in the shirtless snap, with Brooke, 34, looking gorgeous in a tiny string bikini.

Hulk Hogan with stunning daughter Brooke for weekend pool fun

The photo, shared with Hulk’s 1.8 million Instagram followers, showed a total of four people enjoying a sunny backyard pool flanked by lawns and blue loungers.

Hogan Knows Best star Hulk, born Terry Eugene Bollea, grinned as he leaned against a green floatie while in red swim trunks, flaunting a slight sunburn and his signature tache as he also wore red-rimmed shades, plus a black baseball cap.

Brooke went for a twinning situation as she donned a black baseball cap, also flaunting her killer curves in a bright blue, halterneck bikini. The family shot was super relaxed, with Hulk writing: “Grateful.”

Over 30,000 likes have been left.

Brooke has been making swimwear headlines of her own, of late. The Brooke Knows Best alum, now running an Airbnb business as she does up vacation rentals, updated her Instagram earlier this month, sharing a mermaid vibes shot that afforded a slight Britney Spears finish – much like her dad’s Memorial Day gratitude vibe, Brooke was sending thanks.

Stunning the camera with wet hair as she posed from a field and bikini-clad, Brooke wrote: “So grateful for the sunshine and the rain! Literally. My two favorite things.”

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke opens up on dad

Brooke costarred on Hogan Knows Best from 2005 to 2007 before landing her own Brooke Knows Best series, airing from 2007 to 2008. A daddy’s girl is always a daddy’s girl.

Speaking to Hollywood Raw, Brooke backed her father to the bone, stating:

“Our family has been through a lot of crap, and I will say, my dad, it’s hard to have all your skeletons pulled out of your closet and just waved in front of everybody’s face and humiliated to the world. And then our family just goes through all this stuff. He has stayed so graceful through it all. I talked to him yesterday. I said, ‘It has to be so hard for you because it’s like you’ve got so many people poking at you, poking at you, poking at you, and you can never poke back.”