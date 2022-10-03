Hulk Hogan’s daughter in bikini sunbathes in sand

Brooke Hogan poses close-up with blonde hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke Hogan showed off her sensational figure as she posed on the sand and in a bikini.

The former reality star, now doing up Airbnbs as she enjoys a businesswoman life, updated her social media last weekend.

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Brooke Knows Best alum reposted from another account while in the sun and having fun.

The video appeared to show a TV screen airing a scene showing Brooke.

The blonde went full bombshell as she stunned in a tiny blue bikini on her back while soaking up the sun and big-time highlighting her fit and curvy figure. Brooke drew attention to her shapely legs and flat stomach, plus her curvy hips, also wearing her signature blonde locks down and curled around her shoulders.

Pops of color were added from a blue and yellow beach towel as Brooke topped off her tan.

“I don’t deserve youuuu @brookehogan,” the star’s friend had written.

Brooke is a semi-regular when it comes to showing off her latest swimwear.

Brooke Hogan in bikini bottoms goes ‘inside scoop’

In late September, Brooke shared a throwback of herself amid sand dunes in a long-sleeved top and skimpy bikini bottoms.

Offering a little more via her caption, the Hulk Knows Best face wrote, “Little inside scoop. When we filmed (well, when anyone films) we had to wear these little audio “packs” that were connected to a tiny microphone in our shirt. Not only did they get hotter than the sun, and made me feel like I was going through menopause in my early 20s, they somehow were very easy to forget about.”

Here, she candidly added that over the years, sound men had heard her “pee, cry in my closet, and sneak snacks lol.”

Brooke Hogan is as popular as ever on social media

Back in July, the stunner had sent out a massive smile while posing at sunset and in a skimpy pink bikini top.

Looking gorgeous and showing off her famous curves, she wrote, “What’s up beach?” while once again enjoying the shorefront lifestyle.

Brooke is followed by 395,000 on Instagram. Her bio links fans to her BB Designs By Brooke business Instagram page, where fans know that her business operates throughout the Southeast of the U.S.

Both Paris Hilton and CJ Perry follow Brooke’s main Instagram.