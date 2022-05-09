Hulk Hogan’s daughter in bikini for happy birthday

Brooke Hogan smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Hulk Hogan‘s daughter Brooke Hogan has been getting her bikini throwbacks in as she turns another year older. The 34-year-old model, media face, and former Impact Wrestling star snuck in some swimwear action on her social media before the weekend, posting to mark her birthday and reminding fans that she’s a social butterfly.

Brooke shared a gallery of group photos all thrown into one slide, also making things a double-whammy on the celebration front: Brooke’s May 5 birthday is Cinco de Mayo.

Brooke Hogan shares big birthday gallery

Brooke, who hasn’t updated her Instagram since the end of April, shared a repost from a friend.

“BORN ON CINCO DE MAYO! LIFE IS ALWAYS A BLAST WITH YOU!!! LOVE YOU BROOKE!!” the text read.

Fans then saw the Hogan Knows Best star posing with friends and in Daisy Dukes and a pink cowboy hat, also all dolled up for a night out as she flaunted her killer figure in a tight white crop top and checkered yellow miniskirt.

The blonde bombshell also included some chill bikini action as she and two female friends bronzed their bodies on a giant, oversized lounger.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” was added, with an “aah” as Brooke’s @mizzhogan Instagram handle was also thrown in.

Brooke, who starred on Hogan Knows Best from 2005 to 2007 and featured on her own Brooke Knows Best show from 2008 to 2009, has been focusing on music and business of late. The Florida native has also kicked off a design company, which she mentioned on Instagram in December of last year.

Brooke Hogan knows good business opportunities

“So… if you haven’t heard, I started an AirBnB design company in Nashville a few years ago, and it’s doing really well! Built from the ground up by me and only me (yes, seriously for you haters.) Anyway, we’re doing so well, we have to expand our already awesome team!” she wrote, adding:

“Since @ashley_menendez and I have been on Brooke Knows Best, Ashley worked as a top level badass for Armani and then started HER own home organization company, @domestikscience. Funny how life works- she was in a perfect transition to help me with @bbdesignsbybrooke and now we are kicking a** and hanging mirrors together, filling the world with one-or ten- crazy AirBnBs at a time!”

While Brooke has enjoyed plenty of screen time, fans might want to take her “auditioning for the next Scary Movie” post with a pinch of salt. The star posed in an open white robe, seemingly joking about hitting up a major Hollywood franchise.