Hulk Hogan’s daughter in bikini bottoms offers ‘inside scoop’

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke Hogan shared a sizzling bikini snap over the weekend.

The former reality star, now focused on renovating Airbnb’s enjoys a businesswoman life, posted to her Instagram with a leggy bikini bottoms shot on Sunday.

Brooke, who starred on Hulk Knows Best before landing her own Brooke Knows Best show, posed on the sand and showed off her sensational figure while in throwback mode.

Leaning forward on a towel-laid lounger and from a golden sand beach with nearby waves, Brooke wore the tiniest of pale blue bikini bottoms with pink string ties.

Brooke covered up in a white-piped and blue rash guard as she reached forward to place both hands near her ankles.

She turned around to face the camera for some direct eye contact, also sending out a slight smile as her blonde hair blew around in the wind.

The 34-year-old tagged herself in Miami Beach, FL.

Brooke Hogan talks little-known filming details

In a caption that offered some major BTS dirt on reality television, Brooke wrote: “Little inside scoop. When we filmed (well, when anyone films) we had to wear these little audio “packs” that were connected to a tiny microphone in our shirt.”

While also joking that they got “hotter than the sun,” Brooke said it made her “feel like I was going through menopause in my early 20s, they somehow were very easy to forget about.”

The former WWE face even added that the sound crew heard her urinate, weep in her closet and take “snacks” that didn’t belong to her.

Brooke also confessed to wrecking a total of four pieces of filming gear.

Brooke Hogan admits to wrecking equipment

Detailing her multiple oops moments, Brooke confirmed it was “2 times dropping it directly in the toilet when undressing, one time jumping in the pool, the last-running full steam into the ocean.”

Brooke then apologized to everyone who suffered as a result of her “forgetfulness.” Here, she embraced the wonderful memorial aspect to her former days on TV. Her post has topped 4,000 likes.

The Tampa, Florida native starred on Hulk Knows Best from 2005 to 2007. Brooke Knows Best aired from 2008 to 2009.

