Hulk Hogan’s daughter in bikini bottoms gets ‘shady’

Brooke Hogan smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke Hogan is talking “shady” while stunning in a bikini bottoms look.

The reality star and businesswoman continues to turn heads with her sensational figure as she posts to social media, and a new share has been getting the thumbs-up.

Brooke updated her Instagram over the weekend and with beachy action.

The Brooke Knows Best alum posed bombshell-like and from sand dunes.

Sizzling while showing off her shapely legs, Brooke wowed in skimpy white bikini bottoms while seated barefoot, also rocking an off-the-shoulder and partially sheer white sweater that ushered in fall vibes.

Going slightly windswept with her long blonde hair down, Brooke sent the camera a piercing gaze as she rocked matte foundation and a nude lip, plus smokey dark eye makeup. She added in a cream manicure to near-match her outfit.

Backed by a calm ocean horizon, Brooke wrote:

“No one likes a shady beach.” She added a fun kiss-face emoji.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter enjoying new business career off-screen

Brooke, 34, first appeared in the WWE back in 2006. She starred on Hulk Knows Best before landing her own Brooke Knows Best reality show.



In 2022, Brooke is running a business doing the decor for Airbnb properties. She recently updated her Instagram to show she’s 100% into the DIY, posing in a fun snap with a hammer and telling fans:

“Who would have thought I’d have a tool collection more extensive than a dude that loves hardware store trips? Seriously, they love it like women love Target. I just happen to know how to do Just. About. Everything. Home related now. Ignorance was bliss 😂.”

Hulk Hogan’s daughter stuns in skimpy high heels look

Gaining plenty of likes this summer has been a photo of Brooke posing in a cut-out black bodysuit and high heels while raising one leg onto a chair.

The stunner showed off her killer silhouette in the statement photo, where she also told her followers, “Photoshoots are my least favorite experience. Caked on makeup, sunless tanner, boob sweat, sticky hairspray … TONS of awkward photos that make you want to wear a blanket over your entire body for the rest of your life… then one good one.”

Brooke boasts 394,000 Instagram followers. Her account is kept tabs on by fellow reality face Paris Hilton, plus WWE star CJ Perry. For more, give her account a follow.