Hulk Hogan’s daughter impresses in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Brooke Hogan smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Brooke Hogan is showing off her sensational figure as she flaunts a stylish miniskirt look.

The 34-year-old former reality star and daughter to WWE superstar Hulk Hogan updated her Instagram stories before the weekend, sharing a throwback photo that big-time flaunted her legs and shouted out her love of country-style chic.

Posting an outdoor shot, the Brooke Knows Best alum sizzled in a high-waisted and buttoned denim miniskirt while traversing a lawn, also showcasing her taut abs in a tiny bandeau crop top in white, plus a loose and floral-print shirt worn knotted and cropped.

Affording a carefree vibe as she swished her long blonde hair around, Brooke also held a stylish straw hat, offering no context or geotag, but tagging the fan account sharing the photo.

“@sexy_celebs_wrestlers,” a caption read.

There’s been plenty going on from Brooke of late, though, including bikini action.

Brooke Hogan walking in a miniskirt. Pic credit: @mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke Hogan shows off the merits her bikini

Earlier this month, Brooke made headlines for flaunting both her assets and her sense of humor in an Instagram share.

Sizzling in a pink bikini with a lettuce trim, the bombshell made it a humorous affair as she drew attention to something tucked into her bikini top’s strap, writing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s quite impressive what a woman can hold in her top. Cause if we need to multi task, that’s just the go to ‘hold something for a minute spot.’ It’s also the ‘oh look! Popcorn!’ spot. Lol I have no doubt had my phone, full wallet, and plane ticket/protein bar etc in there, with my key ball hooked on the strap- at the same time.” Brooke added: “Anyone else use their top to hold various items?”



Fans left over 13,000 likes.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter keeps stunning fans with hot shots

Brooke’s Instagram shows her career and her figure – the singer is now doing up Airbnb properties alongside continuing to promote her love of music.

“Music news soon,” she told fans last year, adding: “Nothin and no one holding me back for the first time in a long time. I’ve been nice, tried to do it the way everyone said to, and all I did was wait. From the outside- so many people are like ‘what the heck is up with her music career?’ Answer: I never took the wheel. Realized the only one that knows what to do and how to do it is me. Cause it’s me, it’s mine, and more than anything, it’s the fans’ music. And that’s why I make it.”