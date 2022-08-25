Hugh Jackman goes shirtless with a cowboy hat for dip in the ocean

Hugh Jackman has been posting pics of himself shirtless at the beach. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actor Hugh Jackman has been having fun at the beach while going shirtless and wearing a cowboy hat.

The 53-year-old Wolverine star went for a swim in the sea this week, and he decided to treat his fans to some pictures.

Hugh jumped on Instagram to show his 30.5 million followers three photos from the seaside.

The first pic showed a bare and hairy chested Hugh wearing a cowboy hat, sunglasses, and a massive smile. He also appeared to have a few days worth of stubble on his face.

The second shot showed the Van Helsing actor had lost the hat and the shades and was now soaking wet. He stared directly at the camera with a huge grin.

The third and final photo was a shot of the clear and blue-looking water, with lots of blue skies. There were a couple of boats out on the water, but Hugh appeared to have the sandy beach all to himself.

Hugh Jackman joked about not waiting 30 mins before going swimming

In the caption, Hugh made a joke about the age-old standard advice that it’s better to wait 30 minutes to go swimming after a meal.

He wrote, “Who else’s Mum told them they had to wait 30 minutes after eating before swimming? And who else didn’t listen?”

Hugh’s followers were super impressed with the pics, and by the time of writing, the post had picked up nearly half a million likes.

Many fans in the comments section tried to answer his question about their mother’s views on swimming after eating food. Also, they recommended different time lengths to the actor of when it would be appropriate to go for a dip.



“Only 30m?” one fan asked before joking, “In Spain mums said 2h to digest food properly and avoid certain death😂.”

Another commenter told Hugh, “In Italy it’s 3 hours 😅😅😅.”

Another fan admitted that just like Hugh, their mother had said the same, but they didn’t listen, “Mine did but I don’t listen😂”

However, some fans’ comments were more related to Hugh’s lack of a shirt; one wrote, “So hot!!” and another in all caps, “HUGH YOURE SO HOT.”

Hugh Jackman thanked his fans after Broadway musical

Hugh Jackman was in the headlines earlier this year after appearing in the Broadway musical The Music Man. The production was hit with multiple problems and had to be shut down when 60 members of the cast and crew caught COVID-19, including Hugh.

Thankfully, the show eventually went on, and Hugh took to social media to give an emotional thank you to all the fans that had come out to see him.

In a video, he told fans, “To all of the people coming to the show, the audiences… because of COVID, I am not allowed to sign and do things like that, I get to go out and wave. But I don’t get to tell you how grateful I am that you’re coming and how grateful I am for your support.”