HoYeon Jung stuns in Calvin Klein underwear

HoYeon Jung poses in a Louis Vuitton jacket. Pic credit: HoYeonJung/Instagram

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung is wowing while stripped down to stretchy Calvin Klein underwear. The Netflix sensation is now an ambassador for the American fashion giant, also fronting luxury French designer Louis Vuitton and French brand Chanel’s fragrances.

In a recent share, the South Korean stunned her army of followers while showing off her super-slim frame, which has sparked concern of late, although Jung has openly stated she had no “time” to eat while shooting the show she stars on.

HoYeon Jung stuns for CK underwear

Jung shared a small gallery four days ago, posing close up and while in motion as she wore a dark shirt and Calvin Klein Palace logo pants. It all got skimpier with a swipe, though.

The 27-year-old was photographed sitting on a couch and by an indoor planter while flaunting her cheese-grater abs and in a sporty black bralette and matching briefs, both bearing the Calvin Klein logo.

Jung hid her face, but not her muscles, then returned seated on the floor and in the same undies, plus a pair of shorts and Palace socks.

Over 2.8 million likes have been left. HoYeon tagged both Calvin Klein and Palace Skateboards in her caption.

Calvin Klein has tapped major stars for its campaigns this year, including model Kaia Gerber and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon. The brand has also previously been fronted by celebrities, including singer Justin Bieber, plus the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan back in 2018.

HoYeon Jung hopes to pick and choose

HoYeon is a former runway model. This year, she returned to the catwalk for the Louis Vuitton brand she fronts. In 2021, she opened up to Teen Vogue, discussing her rise to superstardom and whether or not she’d manage to juggle both acting and modeling.

“I hope I can do both, but physically, I think if I got a role or a new series came in, then I’d have to focus on the shooting. At that moment, I don’t think I can do modeling at the same time as acting, but, if I don’t have a time [where I need to be shooting], then I could do modeling. I could manage. I’m a very flexible person!” she said.

Jung also touched on landing her role in the dystopian drama Squid Game, confirming she got the part “right away.”

“When my modeling agency contract ended, and I moved to an acting agency, this was the first script that I got for my first open audition, and I got the role after auditioning for the part,” she added.