How did Adan Canto die? Narcos and Designated Survivor actor dead at 42

Mexican-American actor Adan Canto has died after a battle with appendiceal cancer.

Best known for roles in Designated Survivor and Narcos, he was just 42 years old when he passed away on Monday, January 8.

Adan’s last role ended in 2022, where he played the lead role of Arman Morales for two seasons in The Cleaning Lady, which aired on FOX.

Season 3 of The Cleaning Lady began filming in December after the strikes ended but due to his declining health, Adan was unable to continue work on the series.

Deadline reported that he planned to return to the show later in the season.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A tribute to the late actor is planned when the series returns for Season 3 on March 5.

FOX issued a statement following Adan Canto’s death

Following Adan Canto’s death, The Cleaning Lady’s network issued a statement in memory of the late actor.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago,” a statement from FOX and WBTV read.

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Tributes pour in for Adan Canto

Adan Canto was loved by his fans and quickly, X, formerly known as Twitter, lit up with tributes to the late actor.

While remembering him for his role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, an X-Men fan account simply wrote, “Very sad. RIP, Adan Canto.”

Another grieving fan wrote, “we never get another kiss” followed by four crying emojis.

Another Adan Canto fan wrote in disbelief, “No way! I loved Adan Canto in ‘Bruised’ and ‘Days of Future Past’ Rest in Peace King” followed by a broken heart and praying hands emojis.

No way! I loved Adan Canto in ‘Bruised’ and ‘Days of Future Past’

Rest in Peace King 💔🙏🏾 https://t.co/K3zfNwNfDq — Kevin Omega 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Kevin_Omega_97) January 9, 2024

Adan Canto leaves behind a wife and two children

Adan Canto leaves behind his wife, Stephanie Lindquist, a sculptor and painter whom he met in 2012 while filming The Following in Brooklyn, New York.

Adan and Stephanie were married in 2017 and lived together in Hollywood Hills, California.

Together they welcomed two children; Roman Alder, 3, and Eva Josephine, 1.