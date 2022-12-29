House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock balances on top of paint tins in provocative new poses

Milly Alcock starred as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Australian actor, Milly Alcock, dazzled viewers in the first season of HBO’s new series, House of the Dragon.

Portraying the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, fans were instantly captivated by the feisty character who was unexpectedly named King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) heir after his brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), made some awful comments about the king’s newly deceased son.

Milly played Rhaenyra for five series episodes, set some 170-odd years before the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones. Then, Emma D’Arcy stepped into the role as an aged-up version of this character.

Immediately, fans were comparing the two actors. While Emma may have been concerned about taking over the role, fans quickly fell in love with her version.

But what happened to Milly Alcock?

The celebrity is currently starring as Meg in the Australian series Upright but also maintains a presence on Instagram and recently shared details of another new endeavor.

Milly Alcock models for Nodaleto shoes

The actor will now be modeling for Nodaleto shoes.

“So proud to be a part of the @nodaleto team!!!!” Milly exclaimed in the caption of her latest Instagram post before adding the tagline, “Free. Expressive. Mischievous.”

Sharing several images to her official social media account, the actor posed on top of paint tins and showed off a pair of hot pink heels from the designer shoe range.

Standing on one foot in the first image, she held up another tin of paint with her toes.

The celebrity also wore a pair of barely-there black hotpants and a white tank top that had been smeared with red paint. In one hand was the offending paint brush and the paint also ran up one arm.

The next two images were variations of this pose, one detailing a cheeky grin and the other a sultry gaze.

Fans react to Milly Alcock’s latest venture

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section of Milly’s Instagram account to show their appreciation for the celebrity’s new job, Nodaleto being among the first to congratulate her.

“Our total muse. You were outstanding,” the verified Instagram account for Nodaleto wrote.

Pic credit: @millyalcock/Instagram

“She just milllin’ about,” a fan wrote.

“This is Milly’s world now and we are all just living in it,” another person declared.

While many were impressed with the new photoshoot, some were amazed at her balance on top of those paint tins.

“How tf are you balancing on those tins though?” one fan asked.

Milly Alcock portrayed Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, which is currently available on HBO Max.