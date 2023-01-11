Milly Alcock stole the show at the 80th Golden Globes for her style and drunkenness. Pic credit: @©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

While many celebrities attended the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday night, House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock stole the show. The 22-year-old actress already stood out in her stunning, plunging black gown but also went viral for being noticeably drunk.

Alcock joined her co-star Emma D’Arcy and Director Miguel Sapochnik for the star-studded event. She stunned in a plunging, bejeweled formfitting black dress with spaghetti straps for her Golden Globe look.

She paired her dress with black pointed-toe pumps, dangle earrings, a silver bangle on one wrist, and some blingy rings. In addition to posing on the red carpet, she got to take the stage with D’Arcy and Sapochnik when House of the Dragon won Best Drama Series.

The win was one of the most surprising wins of the night, considering the new series was up against the likes of Better Call Saul, The Crown, and Ozark. Meanwhile, Alcock and Sapochnik made it clear that they didn’t expect to win either.

Sapochnik, who accepted the award, noted that he was a bit dressed down and “didn’t get ready” because he hadn’t expected to win. Meanwhile, Alcock stood behind him and appeared to have gotten quite drunk during the show in her confidence that House of the Dragon wouldn’t win.

Despite her drunkenness, she still went on stage and later posed for the press, and her antics quickly won over the internet.

Twitter reacted to the stunning and drunk Milly Alcock

During Sapochnik’s acceptance speech for House of the Dragon’s win, viewers quickly honed in on Alcock in the background. The actress appeared a bit disoriented and confused during the speech as she steadied herself by gripping D’Arcy, giggled into her hand, chewed on her fingernails, and pointed a finger at the audience a couple of times.

Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock e Miguel Sapochnik recebendo o Golden Globes de Melhor Série de Drama por House of The Dragon.#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YKG36BOfc2 — Emma D'Arcy Brasil | Fã Site (@EmmaDarcyBrasil) January 11, 2023

Whether she actually was drunk or just a bit overwhelmed by the events was unclear. However, fans certainly believed she was very drunk and quickly pinpointed it as the highlight of the show.

highlight of the night is milly alcock being absolutely wasted #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/i4tRP4Otlx — phia (@shaesjade) January 11, 2023

Others thought it was cute and iconic how Alcock relied on D’Arcy to steady herself and held onto her co-star tightly throughout the entire speech.

milly alcock slightly drunk on golden globes holding emma d'arcy with her life iconic pic.twitter.com/MuNYrvLlgP — amanda (@natasharromanof) January 11, 2023

Her drunkenness also appeared to extend to the after-show as she posed with D’Arcy and Sapochnik for photos and videos. At one point, while Sapochnik attempted to speak to the press, Alcock hilariously reached over and tried to tug the Golden Globe statue from his hands.

drunk milly alcock at the golden globes you will always be famous (ft. emma d'arcy) pic.twitter.com/PPe3cxSFfm — hope (@rhaenyratrgryns) January 11, 2023

Fans also called her drunken appearance famous, top-tier, and cute. Alcock ultimately departed the Golden Globes by stopping in front of a camera and stating, “Good night, you can go to sleep now.”

"goodnight! you can go to sleep now" SHE'S SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/kaLgNH2ahS — best of milly alcock (@millysource) January 11, 2023

Alcock has not commented on her show-stealing appearance at the Golden Globes yet.

Alcock recently promoted Calvin Klein

While her drunken antics got quite a bit of attention, so did Alcock’s gorgeous red carpet dress. It further showcased her modeling skills and why she is a strong candidate for brand deals.

One of the most recent brands that Alcock promoted was Calvin Klein. Alcock modeled denim over denim for a Calvin Klein ad that she posted to her Instagram page.

In the photos, Alcock donned a light blue fur-lined denim jacket over a pair of dark blue denim jeans. In one photo, she posed with the collar of the jacket pulled up over her head, showing off a glimpse of her midriff.

The second photo was black-and-white and gave a peek of her incredibly toned midriff as she posed with her arms raised behind her head, causing her jacket to ride up.

In the caption, she wrote, “Double Denim menace,” and tagged Calvin Klein.

Alcock has been gaining momentum following her appearance as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. As her acting career grows, the number of brand deals she nabs will also likely continue to grow.