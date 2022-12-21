House of the Dragon actor Olivia Cooke twerks during surprise birthday bash

House of the Dragon star, Olivia Cooke, shares birthday details. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

On HBO’s House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke plays the head of the Greens, Alicent Hightower.

Married to King Viserys (Paddy Considine), she became the stepmother to her childhood friend, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy). However, with Rhaenyra being heir to the throne and Alicent’s father Hand of the King, things were not peachy.

Instead, her father soured her relationship and when sons were born in the marriage, things got even more complicated.

Then, when a misunderstanding occurred as King Viserys died, Alicent decided to usurp Rhaenyra and place her eldest son on the throne — leading to what is likely to be plenty of conflict in Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

This character is hated by many of the characters — and by fans alike. However, when it comes to the actor, it is an entirely different matter.

And with her birthday approaching, her friends threw her a surprise party and her fans were eager to share their congratulations as well.

Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Friends throw a surprise party for Olivia Cooke

Even though Olivia Cooke’s birthday is not until December 27, when she turns 29, her friends still gathered to throw the celebrity a surprise party ahead of the date.

Sharing details to her Instagram account, the star was eager to thank her friends for the “cardiac arrest.”

“I love my pals I love them! thanks for sending me into cardiac arrest in the best way!!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

She also explained why it was easy to throw her off the scent regarding the birthday party.

“Birthday is a week away… sufficiently thrown off the scent,” she explained.

Included in the post was an image of her getting ready to blow out the candles on her cake. Also shared were two video clips.

The first detailed Olivia as she arrived and the surprise on her face when she realized what was going on. Then, a second clip showed the actor blowing out the candles and twerking as everyone sang Happy Birthday to her.

Finally, a blown-up clip of her shocked face was added.

Fans wished Olivia Cooke a happy birthday

As soon as Olivia posted to Instagram, her followers were quick to jump into the comments to share their well wishes.

“Happy Birthday Liv!!!” one fan wrote and then added a long line of emojis to further show their excitement.

Pic credit: @livkatecooke/Instagram

“Wait. I [thought] your birthday was 27th of December? Anyways Happy Birthday 🥳 Wish you the best! #teamgreen,” another fan wrote.

Pic credit: @livkatecooke/Instagram

Many others also shared the same sentiments as they rushed to help the celebrity celebrate her early birthday party.

Olivia Cooke is currently starring in Season 1 of House of the Dragon, which is available to view on HBO Max.