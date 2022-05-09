Holly Sonders pulls down underwear in the ring

Holly Sonders smiling. Pic credit: @hollysonders/Instagram

Holly Sonders is yanking down her underwear for a provocative Instagram share as she shows off her jaw-dropping workout body. The 35-year-old former Fox Sports face and social media sensation is known for upping the ante for her 660,000+ followers, and her latest share was definitely not for the kiddies.

Posting from a boxing ring and showing she’s got modeling skills to rival Kendall Jenner‘s, the brunette posed in a revealing look, with body language making it even more revealing.

Holly Sonders steams up Instagram from the ring

The photo showed Holly all legs and in black underwear briefs very much pulled down and to the side.

The former college athlete, who played golf while at Michigan State University, sizzled as she showcased her cheesegrater abs, also modeling a skimpy and peephole sports bra to match.

Rocking chunky black boots and wearing white fingerless training gloves that showed her mean manicure, the stunner posed with her plump pout on show as she rocked a full face of makeup – this wasn’t a sweaty workout session.

Tagging herself in L.A. the bombshell told fans:

“Fight for what you want..whatever the f-ck that is. @ajkphotography1 @maximmag.” Tagging Maxim means one thing these days. You’re popular and relevant.

Holly Sonders poses in a boxing ring. Pic credit: @holly.sonders/Instagram

Sonders has been making pandemic headlines. In 2021, she opened up to NY Post, stating: “[I] spent 10 years, [ages] 21 to 31, on national TV,” adding: “It was a great experience, but at some point, you kind of want to work for yourself. And the way that the world changed, especially with COVID, everybody’s just kind of doing their own thing, but the goal is always to work for yourself.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Holly Sonders is making online cash

Now in on the steamy website action as she provides exclusive content for paying fans, the star continued: “I’m very proud to have succeeded and worked so hard to make it to that position. And the way the world changes and has changed, it’s all digital, it’s all going to social media and you can have your own audience every single day.”

Shortly before her boxing ring post, Holly showed off a bondage-style top, choker, and underwear look, saying: “I find comfort in Latex + Leather” as she tagged Kardashian-adored French designer Balmain. “My Instagram says, ‘Girls can be hot and smart.’ Everybody always says, ‘Are you a model or are you a TV host,’ and that’s the dumbest question to me. I’m both of those things, I can be five things if I want to be,” she told The Post in a separate interview.